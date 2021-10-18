Virtualization allows for more efficient use of physical computer hardware and is foundational to cloud computing.

Virtualization is made possible with a hypervisor, also known as a virtual machine monitor (VMM). This lightweight software layer manages virtual machines as they run alongside each other.

The birth of virtualization goes back to 1964, when IBM designed and introduced CP-40, an experimental time-sharing research project for the IBM System/360. The CP-40, which later evolved into the CP-67 and then Unix, provided computer hardware capable of supporting multiple simultaneous users and laid the groundwork for virtual machines.

On August 2, 1972, IBM rolled out what many regard as the first virtual machine, the VM/370, and the first System/370 mainframes that supported virtual memory.

In 1998, VMware (link resides outside ibm.com) developed the x86 operating system, which enabled a single machine to be segmented into several virtual machines, each with its own operating system. In 1999, the company launched VM Workstation 1.0, the first commercial product that allowed users to run multiple operating systems as virtual machines on a single PC.

Today, virtualization is a standard practice for enterprise-grade IT infrastructure and a driving force in cloud computing economics, enabling businesses to drive higher capacity utilization and reduce costs. All IT infrastructure can be virtualized, including desktop environments, operating systems, storage hardware, data centers and more.