What is supply chain management?

Supply chain managers play a critical role in maintaining the smooth operation of the supply chain. They are responsible for planning, implementing and controlling the efficient and effective flow of goods, services and information from the point of origin to the point of consumption.

Professionals in this type of management work tend to deal with various challenges, including the growing complexity of global supply chain networks and an increasing number of risks and disruptions. People in this career path might also align the company’s supply chain strategy to meet sustainability goals.

Many companies face an SCM talent shortage as demand for skilled workers grows. For example, the US Bureau of Labor Statistics expects the need for logisticians to increase 18% by 2032—more than five times the anticipated growth rate for all occupations.3

Supply chain managers must have a deep understanding of all parts of the supply chain and strong analytical and problem-solving skills. They might gain this expertise in SCM through university degrees (including master’s of business administration or bachelor’s degrees), certificate programs and experience in the industry. Areas for skilled knowledge include project management, logistics management, procurement, strategic sourcing, inventory management and demand planning or forecasting, along with operations management, analytics and supplier relationship management.