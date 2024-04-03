What is augmented reality?

Augmented reality works through the deployment of camera-equipped hardware such as smart glasses or heads-up displays.

Mobile devices like iPads or iPhones, which are already built with technologies such as GPS, accelerometers and sensors, are particularly compatible with augmented reality applications and can make the technology more accessible to the average consumer. In recent years, several technology companies have released APIs such as Apple’s ARKit and Google’s Arcore, which facilitate the development of mobile AR applications for Android and iOS.

Though the types of data and sensors a particular AR software might draw on vary, the basic steps of the AR process are: