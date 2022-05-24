Customer centricity

The essential first step for a business shifting to a customer experience focus is to place the customer’s perceptions and feelings in the driver’s seat of the relationship. This includes basing the business’ brand promise on an understanding of its customers’ needs and emotions. Getting there means acquiring as deep an understanding as possible of what each prospective and existing customer is seeking at each stage—or even each interaction—of the relationship.

For many companies, this is a significant transition. It typically requires support from the boardroom and executives down to the employees. It can be a difficult adjustment for executives and managers whose careers have not been customer-centric or who historically found success by focusing first on transactional metrics or financial KPIs. And, as noted before, it involves a substantial investment in new technologies, from mobile apps to payment processing to advanced analytics and artificial intelligence (AI).

A bad customer experience—a late delivery, a misunderstanding with the customer support or a contact center, or any other pain point—can make customers feel, however unreasonably, like they’ve been intentionally singled out for poor treatment.

In contrast, a positive customer experience can leave customers feeling like a company exists just for them and, more importantly, it can leave them feeling generous. According to PwC, 65% of consumers feel a positive experience with a brand is more important than good advertising. The same survey revealed that customers would pay up to 16% for a great experience (link resides outside of ibm.com).5

Customer journey mapping

Buyer personas are the starting point of a customer experience management program. The next step in customer journey mapping involves defining and then optimizing the interactions throughout the entire customer journey. Companies need to observe the touchpoints that each persona has throughout the customer lifecycle. This starts with the customer learning of the company, moves through the process of making an initial purchase decision, goes into their ongoing use of the product or service and includes the decision to either make more purchases and or abandon the company.

The assumptions behind customer journey mapping are that prospects or customers are being purposeful at each touchpoint—trying to solve a problem, answer a question, compare options, or cross something off a to-do list. This means that the company can keep these people on their journeys to becoming loyal customers by helping them achieve those purposes as quickly, simply and satisfying as possible. Companies often create customer success teams to guide their most important customers through this process.

The goal of customer journey mapping is to deliver actionable insights for developing a customer experience strategy. Rather than completing an end-to-end map of every customer touchpoint for every persona, the initial goal might be to focus on the touchpoints where a company is most clearly underperforming or on the personas that offer the greatest upside.

Customer personas

A customer persona also called a buyer persona, is a fictional or semi-fictional character who represents a significant segment of a company’s customers or potential customers. For example, a company that manufactures skiing and snowboarding equipment might create personas representing a novice skier, an intermediate snowboarder or an expert skier or the parent of a child getting into skiing or snowboarding.

Personas are created based on data from various sources. Factors such as purchasing behaviors, web analytics, surveys, ratings and reviews, social media posts and interactions with customer service and support teams can all influence personas. The goal of creating personas is to help the company visualize the wants and needs of people in each customer segment at the various stages of the customer lifecycle.

Customer relationship management

It is the practice of collecting, tracking, analyzing, and acting on data resulting from customer interactions throughout the entire customer lifecycle. Customer relationship management (CRM) also refers to a category of software systems that are used to simplify and automate this practice.

The first CRM systems, which existed before the advent of the internet, might be considered the first customer experience management systems—they were used by sales and customer service teams to optimize and personalize direct customer interactions (face-to-face or via telephone, email, or direct mail). Today CRM systems serve as an essential data source for all elements of an organization’s customer experience strategy. Many CRM systems also include advanced technology for creating and delivering experiences based on customer data.