What is customer retention?

It is increasingly important in a world where consumers are more likely to switch products than ever before. The business case for customer retention is obvious. McKinsey states1 that companies need to acquire three new customers to make up the business value of losing one existing customer.

Customer retention is a key component of the overall customer journey. Organizations that succeed at customer retention will benefit by encouraging customer loyalty. Organizations that invest in customer experience management understand the importance of customer retention.

Retention is best achieved by overcoming barriers to switching, maximizing the value of products and services, meeting customer expectations and enriching the customer experience (CX).