No one wants to have to contact support, but when they do, a poor customer service experience can make a bad situation even worse. That’s why exceptional customer care is no longer just a priority, it’s a must. Your customers expect you to deliver faster, more personalized, and smarter experiences regardless of whether they call, visit a website, or use your mobile app. IBM can help you build in the advantages of AI to overcome the friction of traditional support and deliver exceptional customer care by automating self-service actions and answers.
Build reliable customer experiences with watsonx Assistant
Empower customers and agents with generative AI
Deliver more accurate, consistent customer experiences, right out of the box. Leading natural language understanding (NLU) paired with advanced clarification and continuous learning help IBM watsonx® Assistant achieve better understanding and sharper accuracy than competitive solutions.
Meet customers’ needs by solving their most pressing issues quickly, accurately, and consistently across any digital or voice channel. Customers can say goodbye to complex processes and hello to intuitive, conversational, self-service experiences that automate your process.
Redefine customer care at the speed of business. Empower your customer service agents to easily build and maintain AI-powered experiences without a degree in computer science.
Camping World differentiates its customer experience by modernizing its call centers with the help of IBM Consulting.
VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, Texas uses IBM AI, analytics and cloud technology to power Ava, a virtual assistant who answers customer questions in English and Spanish, 24x7x365.
When Helsinki and over 38,000 employees needed time-saving automation, the city turned to IBM Consulting to co-create an AI solution with watsonx Assistant to deliver more flexible customer experiences with a digital assistant network.
Banking giant ABN AMRO chooses IBM Watson technology to build a conversational AI platform and virtual agent named Anna, who has a million customer conversations per year.
The State of New Jersey and IBM Consulting launch a portal and adjudication process to help citizens receive aid for past due energy bills.
IBM Consulting and NatWest used IBM watsonx Assistant to co-create an AI-powered, cloud-based platform named “Marge” to provide real-time digital mortgage support for home buyers.
Reduce costs and customer churn, while improving the customer and employee experience — and achieve a 337% ROI over three years. Smarter AI for customer care can be deployed on any cloud or on-premises environment you want.
Detect emerging trends, perform predictive analytics and gain operational insights. Text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) break through data silos and retrieve specific answers to your questions.
Use AI technology to understand the customer voice and turn it into usable, searchable text in real time. Enable seamless conversation, call transcription, and speedy live agent call resolution.
Convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages. Improve customer experience and engagement by interacting with users in their own languages, increase accessibility for users with different abilities, and providing audio options.