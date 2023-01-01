Home AI Customer Service AI for customer service
Transform standard support into exceptional care when you give your customers instant, accurate custom care anytime, anywhere, with conversational AI
Discover watsonx Assistant Subscribe to AI topic updates
Speech balloons indicating multiple customer service conversations

Build the AI enterprise with IBM + Salesforce at Dreamforce 2024

Join IBM for engaging sessions, dynamic discussions and solution showcases that help businesses improve their customer experiences.  

 Explore more
Your customers don’t just want to chat. They want actions and answers.

No one wants to have to contact support, but when they do, a poor customer service experience can make a bad situation even worse. That’s why exceptional customer care is no longer just a priority, it’s a must. Your customers expect you to deliver faster, more personalized, and smarter experiences regardless of whether they call, visit a website, or use your mobile app. IBM can help you build in the advantages of AI to overcome the friction of traditional support and deliver exceptional customer care by automating self-service actions and answers.
Putting AI to work for customer service.
Tune into our webinar series:

Build reliable customer experiences with watsonx Assistant

Empower customers and agents with generative AI
Empower your agents and satisfy customers with an AI strategy built for your business with IBM Consulting and watsonx Assistant.
Exceptional customer care requires an expert strategic partner IBM brings together market-leading technology with the experience and expertise to help you offer exceptional customer service. Understand your customers and their needs

Deliver more accurate, consistent customer experiences, right out of the box. Leading natural language understanding (NLU) paired with advanced clarification and continuous learning help IBM watsonx® Assistant achieve better understanding and sharper accuracy than competitive solutions. 

 How to leverage AI Automate self-service actions and answers

Meet customers’ needs by solving their most pressing issues quickly, accurately, and consistently across any digital or voice channel. Customers can say goodbye to complex processes and hello to intuitive, conversational, self-service experiences that automate your process.  

 See integration options Accelerate the development of AI-powered experiences

Redefine customer care at the speed of business. Empower your customer service agents to easily build and maintain AI-powered experiences without a degree in computer science. 

 How to build AI
IBM is named a Leader in the 2023 Magic Quadrant™ for Enterprise Conversational AI Platforms.

Use cases for AI in customer service

Transform your digital experience Deliver your best self-service support experience across all customer engagement points and seamlessly integrate AI-powered agents with the systems and processes that run your business, without migrating your tech stack. Explore self-service
Modernize your call center with AI Increase customer and agent satisfaction, improve call resolution rates, and reduce operational costs with a conversational AI platform that works in concert with your existing call center solutions. Explore contact center insights
Create exceptional employee experience From HR to IT, IBM has the experts and expertise to help you provide your employees with the same level of support and self-service your customers’ demand. Explore employee support
Case studies Driving a reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant

Camping World differentiates its customer experience by modernizing its call centers with the help of IBM Consulting.

 Read more Digital agent Ava guides San Antonio transit riders

VIA Metropolitan Transit in San Antonio, Texas uses IBM AI, analytics and cloud technology to power Ava, a virtual assistant who answers customer questions in English and Spanish, 24x7x365.

 Read more Tearing down silos to build better delivery of city services

When Helsinki and over 38,000 employees needed time-saving automation, the city turned to IBM Consulting to co-create an AI solution with watsonx Assistant to deliver more flexible customer experiences with a digital assistant network. 

 Read more Just ask Anna

Banking giant ABN AMRO chooses IBM Watson technology to build a conversational AI platform and virtual agent named Anna, who has a million customer conversations per year.

 Read more Winter is cold. Government aid shouldn’t be.

The State of New Jersey and IBM Consulting launch a portal and adjudication process to help citizens receive aid for past due energy bills.

 Read more Taking the pain out of purchasing a home

IBM Consulting and NatWest used IBM watsonx Assistant to co-create an AI-powered, cloud-based platform named “Marge” to provide real-time digital mortgage support for home buyers. 

 Read more
Related products IBM watsonx Assistant

Reduce costs and customer churn, while improving the customer and employee experience — and achieve a 337% ROI over three years. Smarter AI for customer care can be deployed on any cloud or on-premises environment you want.

 IBM Watson Discovery

Detect emerging trends, perform predictive analytics and gain operational insights. Text analytics and natural language processing (NLP) break through data silos and retrieve specific answers to your questions.

 IBM Watson Speech to Text

Use AI technology to understand the customer voice and turn it into usable, searchable text in real time. Enable seamless conversation, call transcription, and speedy live agent call resolution.

IBM Watson Text to Speech

Convert written text into natural-sounding audio in a variety of languages. Improve customer experience and engagement by interacting with users in their own languages, increase accessibility for users with different abilities, and providing audio options.

Ready to reimagine customer service with AI?

See the customer experience issues you can solve with watsonx Assistant

Get started with a strategy session Try watsonx Assistant