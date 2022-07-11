Exceptional customer care is no longer just a priority—it’s the key to standing out in a crowded market. Today’s customers expect instant, intelligent and deeply personalized experiences, while businesses are under pressure to modernize their customer service. Facing the challenge of rising customer expectations and increasing operational costs, organizations must build and deploy AI assistants and agents that can understand complex customer inquiries.

At this event, we're diving into how leading organizations are rising to the challenge with capabilities that enable self-service, support human agents and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints. IBM is proud to be part of this premier customer care event and is a trusted partner with solutions ready to help you build intelligent, automated and personalized customer experiences.