IBM @ Customer Contact Week 2025

Reinvent Customer Experiences with AI | 9–12 June in Las Vegas, NV

Meet with IBM at CCW
Illustration of a customer service rep using AI
Securing AI: Protecting the pathway for innovation

Exceptional customer care is no longer just a priority—it’s the key to standing out in a crowded market. Today’s customers expect instant, intelligent and deeply personalized experiences, while businesses are under pressure to modernize their customer service. Facing the challenge of rising customer expectations and increasing operational costs, organizations must build and deploy AI assistants and agents that can understand complex customer inquiries.

At this event, we're diving into how leading organizations are rising to the challenge with capabilities that enable self-service, support human agents and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints. IBM is proud to be part of this premier customer care event and is a trusted partner with solutions ready to help you build intelligent, automated and personalized customer experiences.
Think Tank Roundtable
Tuesday, 12 June | 11:00–11:45 AM Agentic AI is reinventing customer service… Are you ready?

Customer service is at a crossroads, facing rising customer expectations, operational challenges and an evolving technology landscape. How can enterprise leaders harness the potential of agentic AI to reinvent their customer service strategy?

In this interactive roundtable, you’ll engage with industry peers to tackle pressing challenges and share actionable insights. We’ll explore:

  • The current state of customer care—common challenges and barriers to success
  • How AI-powered solutions such as agentic AI are enhancing customer self-service, optimizing contact centers and empowering human agents
  • Strategies for integrating AI across omnichannel experiences to meet customer demands seamlessly

Through collaborative discussion, we’ll dive into real-world use cases, scaling strategies and future-focused approaches. Whether you’re beginning your AI journey or scaling advanced solutions, you'll get practical insights to modernize customer service and drive impactful results.

Roundtable Executive Lead: Sandra Bussolati-Silansky, Rosane Giovis

 Session details
Connect with IBM at CCW
Let's connect!

Maximize your experience at Customer Contact Week by scheduling a dedicated one-on-one conversation with IBM’s experts in customer experience. Whether you're interested in exploring our solutions, scaling conversational AI across your organization or seeking personalized insights, IBM is here to assist you.

 Book now
VIP reception
IBM’s 360 Night at Sphere

Join us for an immersive two-part experience at Las Vegas’ newest venue, Sphere. This exclusive event brings together IBM experts and like-minded professionals for an evening of exploration and the opportunity to connect with peers. As you enter this one-of-a-kind venue, you will observe holographic art installations, interactive robots and displays of 22nd century technology. An escort will then bring you upstairs to join us in our private suite. This VIP level experience offers the best seats in the house to enjoy the multi-sensory film experience as well as premium bar options and heavy hors d’oeuvres

Date: Tuesday, 10 June
Time: 6:45 PM
Address: Sphere, 255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169

Space is limited!

Related content

Camping World uses IBM's AI-powered virtual agent to create a personalized shopping experience to enhance customer engagement.
Revolutionize loan applications with IBM

NatWest uses IBM solutions to streamline its loan application process, minimizing manual effort and enhancing efficiency, while also elevating the customer experience.

 Boost scam detection with IBM

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) uses the IBM watsonx® AI agent solution to enhance its scam tracker, allowing for more efficient analysis and categorization of scams, and to improve its service to the public.

 Empower businesses with AI-driven customer service solutions

IBM empowers businesses to create and deploy AI agents for customer service, enabling efficient task automation, seamless integration with enterprise applications and enhanced customer experiences.

 Customer service solutions for business growth

Discover how IBM offers AI-powered customer service solutions to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency and drive business growth.

 From cost center to value creator

In this IBV study, identify the key priorities for CEOs as they implement AI to deliver human-centered, scalable and personalized customer experiences.

 AI Academy guidebook: Put AI to work with customer service

Find out how AI agents and assistants are transforming customer service—and how to meet customer service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable in the early days of generative AI.
Upcoming events IBM TechXchange Conference 2025

The learning event for developers and technologists on a mission. Learn about the latest news on AI developer tooling and quantum computing.