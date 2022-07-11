Reinvent Customer Experiences with AI | 9–12 June in Las Vegas, NV
Exceptional customer care is no longer just a priority—it’s the key to standing out in a crowded market. Today’s customers expect instant, intelligent and deeply personalized experiences, while businesses are under pressure to modernize their customer service. Facing the challenge of rising customer expectations and increasing operational costs, organizations must build and deploy AI assistants and agents that can understand complex customer inquiries.
At this event, we're diving into how leading organizations are rising to the challenge with capabilities that enable self-service, support human agents and scale conversational AI across all channels and touchpoints. IBM is proud to be part of this premier customer care event and is a trusted partner with solutions ready to help you build intelligent, automated and personalized customer experiences.
Customer service is at a crossroads, facing rising customer expectations, operational challenges and an evolving technology landscape. How can enterprise leaders harness the potential of agentic AI to reinvent their customer service strategy?
In this interactive roundtable, you’ll engage with industry peers to tackle pressing challenges and share actionable insights. We’ll explore:
Through collaborative discussion, we’ll dive into real-world use cases, scaling strategies and future-focused approaches. Whether you’re beginning your AI journey or scaling advanced solutions, you'll get practical insights to modernize customer service and drive impactful results.
Roundtable Executive Lead: Sandra Bussolati-Silansky, Rosane Giovis
Maximize your experience at Customer Contact Week by scheduling a dedicated one-on-one conversation with IBM’s experts in customer experience. Whether you're interested in exploring our solutions, scaling conversational AI across your organization or seeking personalized insights, IBM is here to assist you.
Join us for an immersive two-part experience at Las Vegas’ newest venue, Sphere. This exclusive event brings together IBM experts and like-minded professionals for an evening of exploration and the opportunity to connect with peers. As you enter this one-of-a-kind venue, you will observe holographic art installations, interactive robots and displays of 22nd century technology. An escort will then bring you upstairs to join us in our private suite. This VIP level experience offers the best seats in the house to enjoy the multi-sensory film experience as well as premium bar options and heavy hors d’oeuvres
Date: Tuesday, 10 June
Time: 6:45 PM
Address: Sphere, 255 Sands Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89169
Space is limited!
NatWest uses IBM solutions to streamline its loan application process, minimizing manual effort and enhancing efficiency, while also elevating the customer experience.
The Better Business Bureau (BBB) uses the IBM watsonx® AI agent solution to enhance its scam tracker, allowing for more efficient analysis and categorization of scams, and to improve its service to the public.
IBM empowers businesses to create and deploy AI agents for customer service, enabling efficient task automation, seamless integration with enterprise applications and enhanced customer experiences.
Discover how IBM offers AI-powered customer service solutions to enhance customer experiences, improve operational efficiency and drive business growth.
In this IBV study, identify the key priorities for CEOs as they implement AI to deliver human-centered, scalable and personalized customer experiences.
Find out how AI agents and assistants are transforming customer service—and how to meet customer service aspirations that may have seemed unthinkable in the early days of generative AI.