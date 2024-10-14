Cora+ is a multichannel interaction platform that securely accesses vast data from multiple sources, including products, services and banking information. This expanded data access empowers the solution to provide customers with comprehensive and easily accessible knowledge, streamlining the process of getting help.

Powered by IBM® watsonx Assistant™ and built on IBM Cloud®, Cora+ delivers sophisticated, human-like interactions to customers across NatWest’s website, mobile app and social media platforms. And to create this updated solution, NatWest’s business and technology teams joined with the IBM Client Engineering staff to build an initial proof of concept, which was subsequently shifted to full production.

Moving beyond the capabilities of its predecessor, Cora+ isn’t just about providing access to information—it’s also about understanding customers. For example, when asked a question, Cora would previously direct the user to existing sites or content that addressed the specific subject. But using retrieval-augmented-generation (RAG) technology, Cora+ can take the natural language questions posed by users and proactively answer them within the chat—no further research needed.

NatWest also knew it was critical to prioritise the accuracy and relevance of these AI-generated responses, as incorrect information could quickly undermine trust and impact relationships with customers. To mitigate this risk, the bank teamed with IBM to establish robust governance guardrails focused on transparency, trust and accuracy in the underlying AI model.