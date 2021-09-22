What is CRM?

The CRM needs and capabilities of a business-to-business (B2B) enterprise differ from those of a business-to-consumer (B2C) enterprise, as the CRM needs and capabilities of small businesses differ from those of large companies. Some CRM suites cater to individual business owners and small teams (for example, contact management tools, social channel engagement, email marketing campaigns). Vendors can also provide end-to-end CRM solutions for salespeople, customer service reps and marketing teams.

There are three main types of CRM systems and a better understanding of each can help business owners determine which is best suited for them.

Operational CRM: An operational CRM system is the most common and has the broadest reach in terms of its functions. It focuses on front-end customer interactions and optimizing business operations. The main purpose is to help teams understand their customers on a deeper level and in turn optimize the customer experience so that a stronger customer relationship can be built.

The operational CRM system takes customer details and uses that data across different disciplines within the business, such as through marketing automation, sales automation and service automation. As the success of operational CRM depends on an organizations data entry, it might be a worthwhile, albeit time-consuming, process. Below are some benefits of operational CRM:

Sales operations: The operational CRM helps businesses automate their entire sales cycle and helps them keep track of important points, such as customer interaction and sales projections.

Analytical CRM: The main purpose of analytical CRM is to help an organization sort and manage large amounts of data and turn them into actionable insights to improve customer experience. The data typically kept by an analytical CRM can often include data trends, channels and customer preferences.

This type of CRM is likely going to be best suited for a mid to large-size organization that has a large amount of data that needs to be analyzed. While this can be an extremely productive CRM, it can become quite technical, so having the proper staff on hand will be important.

An example of analytical CRM is SAP. IBM Consulting activates SAP's enterprise-grade CX solutions by using data and AI to create world-class customer experiences. Below are some benefits of analytical CRM:

Data mining: Analytical CRMs typically use data mining techniques for mapping trends and giving clear, more in-depth insight into the customer journey. There are several approaches to data mining, including correlation, classification and monitoring objects.

Collaborative CRM: As it states in the title, a collaborative CRM involves multiple teams working collaboratively within an organization to share customer data. Sometimes referred to as a strategic CRM, this system uses the same basic data about a customer to then create a clear and concise approach to managing the customer relationship. The collaborative CRM system is typically made up of two components; interaction management and channel management.

It is best for organizations that operate in multiple locations so that they can better communicate and share customer information. An example is Microsoft Dynamics 365, which in collaboration with IBM Consulting, can help clients tailor their secure hybrid multicloud journey and use the full potential of AI and Microsoft Cloud. Below are some benefits of collaborative CRM:

Integrated data: The beauty of collaborative CRM is that it connects your customers through different platforms. By integrating data, it helps to streamline interactions and link call center activities with other departments within the company.

Smaller organizations typically only need one CRM tool, whereas larger organizations might require more CRM applications and third-party integrations. Regardless of company size, versatile CRM platforms that unify data entry, business processes and security within various departments are becoming more prominent in the market:

Marketing: Multichannel messaging and distribution.





Multichannel messaging and distribution. B2B/B2C: E-commerce and sales cycle automation.





E-commerce and sales cycle automation. Support: Customer engagement and satisfaction.

Other types of CRM worth mentioning include on-premises, cloud-based CRM and customizable CRM. There are many different CRM options to choose from and can fit any type of organization, from a startup all the way to a global company with multiple locations. There is a CRM option to fit your business needs and enhance the customer experience throughout the entire customer lifecycle.