Amanda Downie Editorial Strategist, IBM Consulting

Amanda Downie is an editorial content strategist and creator for inbound content (web pages, blogs, podcasts, videos). At IBM, she has written and produced digital content for topics including consulting, business transformation, AI, data & automation, hybrid cloud, talent management, change management, leadership and the media and entertainment industry. Amanda also is a presentation and acting coach, specializing in creativity in business, empathic leadership, and presentation/ communication skills. She's earned two BA degrees from UNC Chapel Hill and a MBA from Georgetown University.