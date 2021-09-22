What is customer care?

Customer care and customer service together help create a positive customer experience, or the overall impression a person has when interacting with your company. Both are vital, but there are subtle differences in how they are implemented.

High-quality customer care is proactive—the needs displayed throughout the customer journey are anticipated. This make customers feel more supported. That, in turn, helps create an emotional connection between the customer and the company. On the other hand, customer service is reactive. Here, the focus is on helping with customer problem-solving or by answering questions before purchasing, either in a self-service fashion via FAQs or by contacting the customer care team.

If a company neglects customer care, it can negatively impact the customer service experience. For example, when a website chatbot cannot provide key information about a product, customers are more likely to get frustrated and reach out to a customer service agent for help. This places a greater burden on the support team to quickly address the issue and mitigate any effects of the negative experience.

To achieve satisfied customers, your reps should address customer needs quickly and with as few customer interactions as possible. According to Forrester (link resides outside ibm.com), 75% of global business and technology professionals report customer experience as a high priority for their business. Forrester notes that the obstacle companies are facing is through finding ways to increase customer engagement and brand loyalty. To stay competitive, businesses can adopt a few customer experience trends.

The main differentiator is that customer care is less quantifiable than customer service because it focuses on the emotional connection with the customer. According to Qualtrics (link resides outside ibm.com), delivering excellent customer service is important because it can increase ROI, improve customer loyalty and garner recommendations from customers. For example, Deloitte found that brands were 60% more profitable when they were customer-centric compared to brands that neglected customer experience.

Customer care is better articulated through use cases instead of quantitative data. For example, Apple is known for their customer care via their “steps of service” approach—adapted from the Ritz-Carlton. Their store experience essentially provides a positive customer experience where employees are trained to understand the pain points, listen to the customer, and present a solution—all coupled with a warm and welcoming demeanor. Apple also chose to brand their stores as “Town Squares (link resides outside ibm.com),” to highlight the concept that they are centers of the best of Apple coming together, and that it is an open forum to promote inclusivity. These efforts can increase customer loyalty and customer retention through fostering an emotional connection. Also, the company considers the entire customer journey and the needs of the persona, highlighting an excellent customer experience strategy.