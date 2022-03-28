What is omnichannel customer service?

The growth of digital channels and new communication technologies has enabled businesses to adopt an omnichannel approach to customer support. In doing so, they can manage interactions across multiple channels such as call centers, webchats, SMS, messaging, email and social media. For example, a customer support conversation might begin on Twitter, then continue with text messages and end with a phone call—all in a seamless, connected experience. Customers don't have to stop and explain their problem at each channel interaction.

Customer expectations have also changed along with technological advancements. In recent research conducted by Forrester, by 2022 digital touchpoints will influence more than 57% of US retail sales. Today, customers expect efficient in-store interactions, seamless experiences regardless of channel, and rapid notification of orders and pick-up availability.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the shift to digital across industries. B2B and B2C business alike have been forced to update siloed sales approaches and complex buying dynamics to provide fluid customer support and experience.1