Putting AI to work for customer service

More than ever, customer experiences and reviews affect the perception of your brand. Trust, loyalty and reputation are at stake, so it’s vital that you’re doing all you can to keep customers happy. Whether it’s interaction with a human or a virtual agent, customers expect seamless access and fast resolution to their queries across digital and voice channels.

In this episode of AI Academy, learn about the impact of large language models (LLMs), and understand three key areas that generative AI is improving customer service. Then download the guidebook to get started.

  • AI-powered omni-channel experiences
  • Scaling the efforts of your field service agents
  • How to augment your contact center operations with AI
The question for enterprises looking to fold AI into their customer service is not why, but when. Manish Goyal Vice President and Senior Partner, Global AI and Analytics IBM
Save people from screaming "representative"

AI in Action explores what it takes to put artificial intelligence into action across a rapidly evolving business and tech landscape.
From chaos to cash: How hybrid by design creates business value

The generative AI landscape is no longer a playground for early adopters, it’s a full-blown business transformation race. This isn’t just an opportunity to better deploy gen AI at scale.

Camping World implements IBM solution to reshape call centers

Driving a reimagined customer experience with an AI-powered virtual assistant.
