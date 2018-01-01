Home Consulting Sales Sales transformation consulting
Let’s create a new launchpad for top-line growth and experience-led sales that fosters loyalty
Overview

The sales environment has become increasingly complex, and companies are faced with the imperative to close the gap between how buyers buy and sellers sell. IBM iX helps companies transform their sales methodology and revenue operations, offering data-driven, end-to-end initiatives to better understand customers and meet them in their channel of choice. From establishing new revenue channels and scalable sales models, to optimizing operations and empowering sales team members using data, AI, and best-of-breed platforms, we help companies reduce costs, optimize workforce productivity, improve messaging, build customer relationships and increase loyalty and retention for better profitability.

In The State of Salesforce 2023–24, find out who’s creating more value from the Salesforce platform—and how.

Capabilities

Sales transformation strategy

Create an outcome-based, digital-first strategy that brings together sales, service and marketing to create and execute against an agile blueprint that scales and future-proofs your selling organization to drive sustainable, profitable growth.

 Sales channel strategy

Establish reliable revenue streams while enabling your organization to recognize the next big opportunity. Expand market reach and deepen indirect relationships through channel sales and achieve predictable growth and build customer loyalty with subscription sales.
Sales effectiveness and productivity

Supercharge sales professionals with collaboration tools and real-time, actionable insights that streamline manual processes, increase conversion and pipeline efficiency, drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities, boost productivity across the entire lead to cash cycle and create a workforce of sales reps that tackles complex sales smarter and faster.

 Omnichannel customer engagement

Earn loyalty and trust through an advanced CDP (customer data platform) strategy. Fuel real-time insights for sellers, personalize conversations for marketers and deliver seamless engagements across channels. CDP-aided collaboration drives transparency, bolsters leads, progresses opportunities and win rates and delights customers.
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Strategic partnerships Make an impact with Salesforce

As the top global strategic partner, together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.

 Learn more about our Salesforce partnership Amazon Web Services Cloud

As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps clients accelerate adoption of AWS Cloud for data, analytics and AI.

 Learn more about our AWS partnership Transform with Microsoft Azure

IBM and Microsoft have a proven track record of industry firsts and innovation. Together, we have led global business transformations for large enterprises, with an in-depth portfolio of integrated services and technologies

 Learn more about our Microsoft partnership SAP customer experience solutions

Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP Customer Experience (CX) and CRM solutions.

 Learn more about our SAP partnership Adobe consulting services

Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.

 Learn more about our Adobe partnership Oracle consulting services

IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting, implementation and managed services, employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies, such as machine learning, RPA, IoT and blockchain.

 Learn more about our Oracle partnership
Case studies Salesforce unites IBM’s client, partner and employee experiences on one platform

IBM sought to pioneer a digitized, streamlined platform that could consolidate its infrastructure and combine customer service, sales, partner and employee experiences.

 Audi UK puts innovation in the driver’s seat

Audi UK embraced the challenge to reinvent and evolve its brand’s digital touch points, which set the tone for the whole customer journey.

 TAG Heuer builds a digital engagement engine

IBM iX created a direct-to-consumer solution for TAG Heuer which opened a new commercial channel while strategically continuing to nurture their worldwide network of retailers.

Insights

Subscription pricing strategies can drive loyalty, provide predictable revenue and increased agility Read the blog
Channel sales strategies boost revenue and drive value

The growth of global partner networks makes it imperative for companies to modernize their PRM experiences to make their partners’ jobs easier and faster

 Seizing the subscription business model

More and more companies are converting their products and services into subscriptions to increase financial stability with recurring revenues

 Why intelligent commerce is the future of business

Helping customers through their buyer journey and engaging, delighting and motivating them along the way
Meet our experts Linda Perry-Lube

Global Customer Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting, Linda conceives and delivers digital transformations that increase customer loyalty, improve customer service, and deliver new business models that drive market share and revenue.

 Jenn Booth

Global Salesforce Partner, Head of Sales Transformation, IBM Consulting, Jenn leads the Sales Transformation practice for IBM’s Salesforce business, offering sales coaching and sales culture insights that drive new revenue streams and build competitive advantage through technical and go-to-market innovation.

 Alexis Zamkow

Sales Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting, Alexis has extensive experience in innovation, CRM, data analytics, data management, product development, data governance, strategic partnerships, customer experience, geo-location and traditional mass media.

 Xavier Pereira

Senior Partner, Global Microsoft Practice Leader, IBM Consulting, Xavier accelerates IBM hybrid cloud and multicloud strategies by helping clients build solutions and enterprise-wide intelligent workflows with the Microsoft platform.
