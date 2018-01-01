The sales environment has become increasingly complex, and companies are faced with the imperative to close the gap between how buyers buy and sellers sell. IBM iX helps companies transform their sales methodology and revenue operations, offering data-driven, end-to-end initiatives to better understand customers and meet them in their channel of choice. From establishing new revenue channels and scalable sales models, to optimizing operations and empowering sales team members using data, AI, and best-of-breed platforms, we help companies reduce costs, optimize workforce productivity, improve messaging, build customer relationships and increase loyalty and retention for better profitability.
Create an outcome-based, digital-first strategy that brings together sales, service and marketing to create and execute against an agile blueprint that scales and future-proofs your selling organization to drive sustainable, profitable growth.
Establish reliable revenue streams while enabling your organization to recognize the next big opportunity. Expand market reach and deepen indirect relationships through channel sales and achieve predictable growth and build customer loyalty with subscription sales.
Supercharge sales professionals with collaboration tools and real-time, actionable insights that streamline manual processes, increase conversion and pipeline efficiency, drive cross-sell and upsell opportunities, boost productivity across the entire lead to cash cycle and create a workforce of sales reps that tackles complex sales smarter and faster.
Earn loyalty and trust through an advanced CDP (customer data platform) strategy. Fuel real-time insights for sellers, personalize conversations for marketers and deliver seamless engagements across channels. CDP-aided collaboration drives transparency, bolsters leads, progresses opportunities and win rates and delights customers.
As the top global strategic partner, together with Salesforce, we don't just create business value. We combine the power of Salesforce with open and emerging technologies, deep industry and human-centered design capabilities, and the data insights needed to deliver impact.
As a premier AWS consulting partner, IBM helps clients accelerate adoption of AWS Cloud for data, analytics and AI.
IBM and Microsoft have a proven track record of industry firsts and innovation. Together, we have led global business transformations for large enterprises, with an in-depth portfolio of integrated services and technologies
Create connected commerce, marketing, sales and service experiences across the customer journey fueled by real-time business data with SAP Customer Experience (CX) and CRM solutions.
Building on more than 20 years as an Adobe consulting partner, our partnership is focused on helping clients design and deliver more personalized experiences that foster customer loyalty and trust.
IBM offers industry and business process solutions in consulting, implementation and managed services, employing Oracle platforms with emerging technologies, such as machine learning, RPA, IoT and blockchain.
IBM sought to pioneer a digitized, streamlined platform that could consolidate its infrastructure and combine customer service, sales, partner and employee experiences.
Audi UK embraced the challenge to reinvent and evolve its brand’s digital touch points, which set the tone for the whole customer journey.
IBM iX created a direct-to-consumer solution for TAG Heuer which opened a new commercial channel while strategically continuing to nurture their worldwide network of retailers.
The growth of global partner networks makes it imperative for companies to modernize their PRM experiences to make their partners’ jobs easier and faster
More and more companies are converting their products and services into subscriptions to increase financial stability with recurring revenues
Helping customers through their buyer journey and engaging, delighting and motivating them along the way
Global Customer Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting, Linda conceives and delivers digital transformations that increase customer loyalty, improve customer service, and deliver new business models that drive market share and revenue.
Global Salesforce Partner, Head of Sales Transformation, IBM Consulting, Jenn leads the Sales Transformation practice for IBM’s Salesforce business, offering sales coaching and sales culture insights that drive new revenue streams and build competitive advantage through technical and go-to-market innovation.
Sales Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting, Alexis has extensive experience in innovation, CRM, data analytics, data management, product development, data governance, strategic partnerships, customer experience, geo-location and traditional mass media.
Senior Partner, Global Microsoft Practice Leader, IBM Consulting, Xavier accelerates IBM hybrid cloud and multicloud strategies by helping clients build solutions and enterprise-wide intelligent workflows with the Microsoft platform.
