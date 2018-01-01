The sales environment has become increasingly complex, and companies are faced with the imperative to close the gap between how buyers buy and sellers sell. IBM iX helps companies transform their sales methodology and revenue operations, offering data-driven, end-to-end initiatives to better understand customers and meet them in their channel of choice. From establishing new revenue channels and scalable sales models, to optimizing operations and empowering sales team members using data, AI, and best-of-breed platforms, we help companies reduce costs, optimize workforce productivity, improve messaging, build customer relationships and increase loyalty and retention for better profitability.