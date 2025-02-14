Supply chain solutions

By deploying an intuitive supply chain, IBM® offers a complete portfolio of next-generation products and services to solve your supply chain management needs, transform your user experience and help give you a greater competitive advantage. Our state-of-the-art solutions make your supply chain smarter, more resilient, and sustainable, encompassing AI-powered decision-making across supply chain partner data exchange, procurement and inventory management, end-to-end agility and visibility, transparency and orchestration, and intelligent omnichannel order fulfillment optimization.
Get your customers what they need—when and where they need it—while preserving business continuity by reducing supply chain disruptions.
Get real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations to reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours.
Evolve supply chain planning and processes to reduce operational silos, respond to market disruptions, mitigate risk and maintain business continuity.
Learn how the worldwide reach, size and complexity of IBM's supply chain organization represented a significant challenge as we began exploring transformation strategies for delivering a differentiated customer experience to promote customer loyalty and growth.
Read how Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP) engaged IBM Consulting® as a strategic partner to help in its procurement transformation journey.
See how IBM helped JOANN Stores’ supply chain avoid shortages while quickly responding to COVID-19.
Learn how the jewelry retailer accelerated the rollout of new e-commerce fulfillment and real-time inventory management capabilities.
IBM and HBC’s Ope Bakare talk about the pandemic, customer engagement and the effect of IT investment on profitability.
Learn how the company implemented ship-from-store capabilities in just 3 weeks in response to warehousing issues and DIY demand.