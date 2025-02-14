Supply chain solutions

By deploying an intuitive supply chain, IBM® offers a complete portfolio of next-generation products and services to solve your supply chain management needs, transform your user experience and help give you a greater competitive advantage. Our state-of-the-art solutions make your supply chain smarter, more resilient, and sustainable, encompassing AI-powered decision-making across supply chain partner data exchange, procurement and inventory management, end-to-end agility and visibility, transparency and orchestration, and intelligent omnichannel order fulfillment optimization.
Exceed customer expectations, achieve greater cost savings and differentiate your brand

Get your customers what they need—when and where they need it—while preserving business continuity by reducing supply chain disruptions.
Improve forecasting by enabling intelligent, end-to-end global supply chain visibility and transparency

Get real-time intelligence and actionable recommendations to reduce disruption mitigation time from days to hours.
Sense and respond to changes on demand—as they occur

Evolve supply chain planning and processes to reduce operational silos, respond to market disruptions, mitigate risk and maintain business continuity.
IBM Supply chain consulting services
Use advanced analytics and AI to build sustainable supply chains, enabling clients to implement proactive, predictive operational strategies that drive growth, resilience, and better decision-making.
IBM Sterling® Order and Fulfillment Suite
Your complete order management platform for smart, scalable and seamless commerce.
See a real-time view of your fulfillment network to meet customer promises profitably.
IBM Sterling® Intelligent Promising demo
See how IBM Sterling Intelligent Promising can transform the shopping buying journey from discover to delivery.
See how you can help your business automate inventory management and optimize supply chain efficiency through data integration and insights.
Discover how D&B Ask Procurement, powered by IBM Watsonx Orchestrate, helps you accelerate the discovery and analysis of supplier risks and opportunities using AI.
The IBM Consulting Supply Chain Ensemble on AWS is a ready-to-use framework designed for high-volume and high-speed supply chains, resulting from a strategic partnership between IBM and AWS.

IBM's first cognitive supply chain Coca-Cola JOANN Stores Pandora Hudson Bay Company Sally Beauty
Resources The 2024 IHL Order Management Market research study
In this IHL Executive Advisory Program Research Study, learn about key trends and drivers in the order management software market.
True cost of out-of-stocks and overstocks
Can retailers handle the truth when it comes to the status of their inventory position?
IDC technology spotlight
IDC explores the value added to B2B sellers’ resiliency and service when they focus on continuous improvement of tech and a digital first mentality.
IBM named Leader in worldwide supply chain Oracle ecosystem services
This 2023 IDC MarketScape looks at 13 IT services firms that support the assessment, selection, and implementation of the Oracle suite of supply chain management tools. IDC helps business executives make factbased decisions on technology purchases and business strategy.
IBM named Leader in worldwide supply chain SAP ecosystem services
This 2023 IDC MarketScape for worldwide supply chain SAP ecosystems looks at 11 IT services firms that support the assessment, selection, and implementation of the SAP suite of supply chain management tools.
IBM named leader in the HFS Horizons Supply Chain Services 2023 Report
This study evaluates the capabilities of 18 providers across the HFS definition of supply chain, based on a range of dimensions to understand their service offerings.
