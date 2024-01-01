Home Middleware webMethods Managed File Transfer IBM webMethods Managed File Transfer (MFT)
Secure, reliable managed file transfer for mission-critical workloads with flexible hybrid cloud deployment options
Simplify and secure mission-critical exchanges

File transfer is an integral part of how businesses interact with customers and partners. Increasingly the market is seeing a shift away from traditional protocols—such as FTP, HTTP, SFTP—to more modern, secure, governed file transfer solutions to improve the reliability, security and speed of transfers.

Be the partner everyone wants to work with. With IBM® webMethods MFT your trading partners need just a web browser to reliably and securely exchange files with you. That means you can add new customers and suppliers quickly.

Files are encrypted for security and with file acceleration out of the box, you can handle files of any size including large file transfers over long distances.  
Benefits Fast, secure and broad support for file transfer protocols

Support for all common file transfer protocols and new security levels to file transfers such as protocol-level encryption and virus scanning support.

 Reliable file delivery

IBM webMethods MFT will enable reliable delivery of files. Automatically resume interrupted file transfers from where they left off helping ensure successful delivery and eliminating the need for manual intervention.

 Consistently meet deadlines

IBM webMethods MFT triggers actions based on events, as well as invokes services and APIs as postprocessing actions. This capability allows you to create sophisticated responses so that deadlines are not missed.

 Empower both business and IT users

Easy-to-use web interface, accessible from any browser, supports collaboration on file transfers, all from one platform.

 Flexible deployment options

IBM webMethods MFT brings managed file transfer to the cloud supporting hybrid cloud deployments on premises or into the cloud environment of your choice. 

 More than just MFT

IBM webMethods MFT is part of IBM webMethods iPaaS—which provides broad cloud integration capabilities for application integration, API management, B2B integration all within the same platform.
webMethods iPaas

The IBM webMethods integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is a unified, AI-enabled enterprise integration platform that transcends geographies, clouds, hybrid environments, integration patterns, and more. It’s a new type of solution altogether that integrates your entire enterprise.

Features Secure and reliable file exchange

Count on complete data security and support for the world’s most stringent encryption standards. IBM webMethods MFT provides mechanisms to encrypt data at rest using AES or PGP standards. From securing the DMZ to filtering rogue IP addresses, IBM MFT provides best-in-class security features. 

 Complete virus scanning

Terminate file transfers when a virus is found. Configure virus protection directly into the MFT Gateway.

 Centralized management and control of all file transfer activity

Gain visibility into the state of critical file transfers to discover and resolve file transfer issues as they happen. Best of all, incoming files can automatically trigger business events, such as ordering and invoicing, to speed up processes.

 Support for all popular transfer protocols

Trading partners need just standard tools such as a web browser to exchange files with you. That’s because IBM webMethods MFT comes ready to support web browsers and FTP clients. Transfer files using HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, FTPS, SFTP, SCP and WebDAV.

 Integration with the IBM webMethods iPaaS

Built on top of the IBM webMethods integration server, IBM webMethods MFT enables secure and reliable exchange of documents providing MFT functions. MFT features are complemented by the integration services provided by the IBM webMethods integration server, enabling IBM webMethods MFT to invoke services and messaging capabilities as needed.
