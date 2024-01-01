File transfer is an integral part of how businesses interact with customers and partners. Increasingly the market is seeing a shift away from traditional protocols—such as FTP, HTTP, SFTP—to more modern, secure, governed file transfer solutions to improve the reliability, security and speed of transfers.

Be the partner everyone wants to work with. With IBM® webMethods MFT your trading partners need just a web browser to reliably and securely exchange files with you. That means you can add new customers and suppliers quickly.

Files are encrypted for security and with file acceleration out of the box, you can handle files of any size including large file transfers over long distances.