When Neste—then operating as Neste Oil—made the decision in 2015 to drop the “Oil” from its name, it came after deep deliberation that touched on the company’s identity and, perhaps more importantly, its aspirations. It signaled to the world that Neste saw its business, first and foremost, as fighting climate change and creating a healthier planet for subsequent generations.

In the years since, the company has stayed true to that commitment. As a downstream operator, Neste’s biggest impact on sustainability comes from its sourcing strategy: that is, where it gets the resource inputs that go into its refining operations. Under the conventional refining model, operators make their finished fuel products from the crude oil and gas extracted through traditional upstream operations: namely drilling. Apart from technical issues, where those supply chain inputs—or feedstocks—come from doesn’t matter much to refiners. It all turns into the fuel for cars, planes and many, many more things that burn it, thereby adding net-new carbon to the global environment in the process.

What sets Neste apart is its focus on renewable fuels, which are created from renewable feedstocks, a broad range of waste residues like used restaurant cooking oil and animal fat. The fact that renewable fuels are derived from renewable sources means they don’t add anywhere near the carbon as traditionally sourced fuels. And that makes them increasingly attractive to fleet-owning customers like airlines and transport companies that see renewable fuels—which perform just as well as standard fuels—as a way to quickly and sharply lower their carbon footprint.

In addition to its significant research and innovation initiatives, Neste owes much of its leading position in the renewable fuel space to a global network of advanced renewable refineries and technologies, which together have enabled the company to create products with superior properties. But that’s only part of it. An equally important underpinning of this success is a new business model built on a truly global supply chain strategy. As Neste continues to add new renewable feedstock sources around the world, the breadth and diversity of its supply chain has grown steadily. So, too, has the complexity of managing it.