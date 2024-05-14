After a thorough review of multiple solution integrators, ARAUCO selected IBM Services as its implementation partner for the new SAP S/4HANA solution.

“One of the key reasons that we chose IBM Services to steer us through our transformation journey was their unique, fast-track approach to moving from SAP ERP to SAP S/4HANA,” recalls Leandro San Miguel. “When IBM presented their IBM Rapid Move for SAP S/4HANA approach, we immediately recognized the value.”

He continues, “In collaboration with transformation software company SNP Group, IBM has created a methodology that includes impact assessments, accelerators and automated data conversion tools. As a result, essential tasks such as Unicode conversion as part of the move to SAP S/4HANA are streamlined dramatically compared to traditional, manual approaches.”

ARAUCO decided to move away from on-premises systems and deploy the new SAP solution on cloud using IBM Application Management Services for SAP Solutions.

“Round-the-clock availability for our SAP solutions is a must,” explains Leandro San Miguel. “With IBM Cloud Managed Services for SAP Solutions, we not only gain the peace of mind that comes with robust service-level agreements, we are also liberated from the need to manage the underlying technology stack that supports the new SAP solutions, freeing us to focus on our core competencies.”