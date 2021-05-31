Home Consulting Cloud Migration Cloud migration consulting
Services for cloud migration

IBM Consulting Cloud Migration Services helps manage cloud migration for your business, allowing you to focus on everything else. We help you in the migration of your workloads to the public cloud or private cloud or modernized data center to enable digital transformation, supporting various migration patterns such as cloud to cloud, cloud to on-prem, on-prem to cloud and on prem to on prem. With expertise with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, our team of cloud experts adopts a declarative and continuous approach to your migration plan, leveraging migration tools and assets and incorporating built-in automation and Generative AI at every phase to help you in every stage of your migration journey.

How to Optimize your Digital Transformation with the IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator
Capabilities Application migration and modernization with datacenter exit and consolidation

We help organizations lower their IT expenses, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen business continuity and resiliency. Our proven best practices, methodologies, and frameworks facilitate seamless transitions from existing data centers to public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments.

 Data migration and modernization

We support enterprises in transferring their data between systems, platforms, or storage environments, driven by technology upgrades, system consolidations, or the adoption of innovative solutions. Our services help transform existing data systems, architectures, and technologies to align with businesses' evolving requirements and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

 Data center exit with mainframe relocation

We help clients in transitioning their mainframe infrastructure to a cloud environment, facilitating the physical relocation of mainframe hardware from one site to another. This enables enterprises to migrate and modernize their on-premises mainframe applications, providing a fully managed, cloud native runtime environment.

 Data center exit with power migration

Our Power Systems migration service provides an array of solutions tailored to various industries, including Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Finance and Insurance. We offer flexible options such as lift-shift, pay-as-you-go, flex capacity, and workload deployment to Public Cloud, catering to diverse customer needs.

 Datacenter exit with SAP Migration

Our SAP ECC migration services assist customers in transitioning from their SAP ECC or HANA legacy environments on premise to a seamless multi cloud environment.

 New On Prem, Datacenter or Private Cloud

We help our customers in establishing new on-premises data centers and private cloud solutions.

 Application and datacenter discovery and assessment

We provide an in-depth analysis of the application landscape, infrastructure, network, and data center infrastructure, enabling essential insights, dependency identification, and evaluation of readiness for migration or modernization.

 Datacenter colocation and private cloud hosting

We help enterprises in obtaining space, power and cooling within third-party data center facilities, allowing them to co locate their servers, storage and networking equipment. Additionally, we offer Private Cloud hosting services for deploying and managing dedicated cloud infrastructure within a secure and isolated environment.

 Manage services for on-prem and co-location

We provide on-premises manage services for enterprises.

 Datacenter decommision

Secure and efficient data center infrastructure removal for relocation, resale, recycling, or disposal. As part of our decommissioning service, we ensure the secure archival and storage of data.

 End of Life transformation

Our end of life services ensures a smooth and strategic transition from outdated or retiring technologies, systems, or processes to modern, efficient, and sustainable alternatives.

 Disaster Recovery as a Service

Offering  diaster recovery, cyber resiliency and business continuity services to ensure our clients' operations remain secure and uninterrupted.

 Pathways for VMware clients

As you make decisions regarding transforming your VMware environment, our expert guidance can help you choose the right offerings, navigate the licensing modifications, identify the best path forward and manage partnership impacts.

Co-create with IBM Garage ™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
IBM provided a level of migration expertise that you just can’t find anywhere else . . . When you hit an issue you can’t solve, you need people who can really get under the skin of a system quickly, and that’s what IBM brought to the table. Mark Record Former IT & Change Director The Co-operative Bank Read The Co-operative Bank story
Strategic partnerships Migrate applications on AWS Cloud

Accelerate faster adoption of Amazon Web Services and infuse open innovation and intelligent workflows. 

 Explore IBM Consulting services on AWS cloud Hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft cloud

Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence. Learn how to build cloud-native apps with Microsoft Azure Red Hat® OpenShift®.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Microsoft Migrate applications on Google cloud platform

Seize the full potential of Google Cloud Platform with artificial intelligence and improved resiliency.

 Discover IBM Consulting services for Google Cloud Migrate applications on IBM Cloud

Migrate applications to IBM Cloud. With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can extend IBM Cloud to deploy and run apps consistently across on premises, edge computing and public cloud environments.

 Learn more about IBM Cloud Hyperscale your journey with Oracle Cloud

Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation.

 Explore our services for Oracle Cloud
Case studies
DWP Enabling world-class service at the UK’s Department for Work and Pensions. Learn more

Insights

See how application modernization unlocks digital transformation Read the report
Understand the 5 common challenges to achieving business value on hybrid cloud journeys Worldwide Application Modernization Services Vendor Assessment Learn why HFS recognized IBM as Horizon 3
Meet the experts Vikas Ganoorkar

Vikas is a Senior Partner and Global Leader for the Cloud Migration and Container Offering in IBM Consulting, helping clients achieve with their transformation outcomes.

 Priyanka Ray

Priyanka is an offering lead for IBM Cloud's migration practice.

Debasis RoyChoudhuri

Debasis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Executive Consultant, and the Application Migration & Modernization practice leader in North America. He leads various cloud application modernization engagements supporting hybrid multicloud.

 Sudeshna Majumder

Sudeshna is an Associate Partner and Delivery Executive in IBM Consulting. She is the Migration and Modernization practice leader in the India Client Innovation Center.

 Vinay Parisa

Vinay Parisa is the Global CTO for Migrations at IBM Consulting. Vinay helps clients through their cloud adoption journey, leveraging his expertise to develop Gen AI-infused assets and assistants that accelerate migration and modernization programs.

Preeti Oberoi

Preeti is a Global HCT Migration Modernization Leader in IBM Consulting. She leads various cloud application modernization engagements for hybrid cloud.
