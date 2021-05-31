IBM Consulting Cloud Migration Services helps manage cloud migration for your business, allowing you to focus on everything else. We help you in the migration of your workloads to the public cloud or private cloud or modernized data center to enable digital transformation, supporting various migration patterns such as cloud to cloud, cloud to on-prem, on-prem to cloud and on prem to on prem. With expertise with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, our team of cloud experts adopts a declarative and continuous approach to your migration plan, leveraging migration tools and assets and incorporating built-in automation and Generative AI at every phase to help you in every stage of your migration journey.