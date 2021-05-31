IBM Consulting Cloud Migration Services helps manage cloud migration for your business, allowing you to focus on everything else. We help you in the migration of your workloads to the public cloud or private cloud or modernized data center to enable digital transformation, supporting various migration patterns such as cloud to cloud, cloud to on-prem, on-prem to cloud and on prem to on prem. With expertise with AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and Oracle Cloud, our team of cloud experts adopts a declarative and continuous approach to your migration plan, leveraging migration tools and assets and incorporating built-in automation and Generative AI at every phase to help you in every stage of your migration journey.
How to Optimize your Digital Transformation with the IBM Consulting Cloud Accelerator
We help organizations lower their IT expenses, enhance operational efficiency, and strengthen business continuity and resiliency. Our proven best practices, methodologies, and frameworks facilitate seamless transitions from existing data centers to public, hybrid, or multi-cloud environments.
We support enterprises in transferring their data between systems, platforms, or storage environments, driven by technology upgrades, system consolidations, or the adoption of innovative solutions. Our services help transform existing data systems, architectures, and technologies to align with businesses' evolving requirements and capitalize on emerging opportunities.
We help clients in transitioning their mainframe infrastructure to a cloud environment, facilitating the physical relocation of mainframe hardware from one site to another. This enables enterprises to migrate and modernize their on-premises mainframe applications, providing a fully managed, cloud native runtime environment.
Our Power Systems migration service provides an array of solutions tailored to various industries, including Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, Retail, Logistics, Media and Entertainment, Banking, Finance and Insurance. We offer flexible options such as lift-shift, pay-as-you-go, flex capacity, and workload deployment to Public Cloud, catering to diverse customer needs.
Our SAP ECC migration services assist customers in transitioning from their SAP ECC or HANA legacy environments on premise to a seamless multi cloud environment.
We help our customers in establishing new on-premises data centers and private cloud solutions.
We provide an in-depth analysis of the application landscape, infrastructure, network, and data center infrastructure, enabling essential insights, dependency identification, and evaluation of readiness for migration or modernization.
We help enterprises in obtaining space, power and cooling within third-party data center facilities, allowing them to co locate their servers, storage and networking equipment. Additionally, we offer Private Cloud hosting services for deploying and managing dedicated cloud infrastructure within a secure and isolated environment.
We provide on-premises manage services for enterprises.
Secure and efficient data center infrastructure removal for relocation, resale, recycling, or disposal. As part of our decommissioning service, we ensure the secure archival and storage of data.
Our end of life services ensures a smooth and strategic transition from outdated or retiring technologies, systems, or processes to modern, efficient, and sustainable alternatives.
Offering diaster recovery, cyber resiliency and business continuity services to ensure our clients' operations remain secure and uninterrupted.
As you make decisions regarding transforming your VMware environment, our expert guidance can help you choose the right offerings, navigate the licensing modifications, identify the best path forward and manage partnership impacts.
Accelerate faster adoption of Amazon Web Services and infuse open innovation and intelligent workflows.
Fast-track your hybrid cloud transformation to Microsoft Azure with security and confidence. Learn how to build cloud-native apps with Microsoft Azure Red Hat® OpenShift®.
Seize the full potential of Google Cloud Platform with artificial intelligence and improved resiliency.
Migrate applications to IBM Cloud. With IBM Cloud Satellite, you can extend IBM Cloud to deploy and run apps consistently across on premises, edge computing and public cloud environments.
Accelerate your journey to Oracle Cloud while unlocking the full value of business transformation.
Vikas is a Senior Partner and Global Leader for the Cloud Migration and Container Offering in IBM Consulting, helping clients achieve with their transformation outcomes.
Priyanka is an offering lead for IBM Cloud's migration practice.
Debasis is an IBM Distinguished Engineer and Executive Consultant, and the Application Migration & Modernization practice leader in North America. He leads various cloud application modernization engagements supporting hybrid multicloud.
Sudeshna is an Associate Partner and Delivery Executive in IBM Consulting. She is the Migration and Modernization practice leader in the India Client Innovation Center.
Vinay Parisa is the Global CTO for Migrations at IBM Consulting. Vinay helps clients through their cloud adoption journey, leveraging his expertise to develop Gen AI-infused assets and assistants that accelerate migration and modernization programs.
Preeti is a Global HCT Migration Modernization Leader in IBM Consulting. She leads various cloud application modernization engagements for hybrid cloud.
