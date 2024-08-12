Seamless cloud migration and modernization: overcoming common challenges with generative AI assets and innovative commercial models

As organizations continue to adopt cloud-based services, it’s more pressing to migrate and modernize infrastructure, applications and data to the cloud to stay competitive. Traditional migration and modernization approach often involve manual processes, leading to increased costs, delayed time-to-value and increased risk.

Cloud migration and modernization can be complex and time-consuming processes that come with unique challenges; meanwhile there are many benefits to gen AI assets and assistants and innovative commercial models. Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory from IBM Consulting® can also help organizations overcome common migration and modernization challenges and achieve a faster, more efficient and more cost-effective migration and modernization experience.

Leveraging the same technologies that are driving market change, IBM Consulting can deliver value at the speed that tomorrow’s enterprises need today. This transformation starts with a new relationship between consultants and code—one that can help deliver solutions and value more quickly, repeatably and cost efficiently.