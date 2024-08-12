Seamless cloud migration and modernization: overcoming common challenges with generative AI assets and innovative commercial models

As organizations continue to adopt cloud-based services, it’s more pressing to migrate and modernize infrastructure, applications and data to the cloud to stay competitive. Traditional migration and modernization approach often involve manual processes, leading to increased costs, delayed time-to-value and increased risk.
Cloud migration and modernization can be complex and time-consuming processes that come with unique challenges; meanwhile there are many benefits to gen AI assets and assistants and innovative commercial models. Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory from IBM Consulting® can also help organizations overcome common migration and modernization challenges and achieve a faster, more efficient and more cost-effective migration and modernization experience.
Leveraging the same technologies that are driving market change, IBM Consulting can deliver value at the speed that tomorrow’s enterprises need today. This transformation starts with a new relationship between consultants and code—one that can help deliver solutions and value more quickly, repeatably and cost efficiently.
Gen AI assets and assistants are revolutionizing the cloud migration and modernization landscape, which offer a more efficient, automated and cost-effective way to overcome common migration challenges. These tools leverage machine learning and artificial intelligence to automate manual processes, reducing the need for human intervention and minimizing the risk of errors and rework.
IBM Consulting Assistants are a library of role-based AI assistants that are trained on IBM proprietary data to support key consulting project roles and tasks. Accessed through a conversation-based interface, we’ve democratized the way consultants use assistants, creating an experience where our people can find, create and continually refine assistants to meet the needs of our clients faster.
IBM Consulting Assistants allow our consultants to select from the models that best solve your business challenge. Those models are packaged with pre-engineered prompts and output formats so our people can get tailored outputs to their queries, such as creating a detailed user persona or a code for a specific language and function. The result is that you get more valuable work, faster.
Our innovative commercial models, such as our cloud migration services, offer a flexible and cost-effective way to migrate and modernize applications and data to the cloud. Our pricing models are designed to help organizations reduce costs and increase ROI, while also promoting a smooth and successful migration experience.
As a leading provider of hybrid cloud transformation services, IBM has extensive expertise in helping organizations overcome common migration and modernization challenges. Our experts have developed gen AI tools and innovative commercial models to ensure successful cloud migration and modernization.
The Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory from IBM Consulting enables clients to realize business value faster by leveraging pre-built migration patterns and automated migration approaches. This means that organizations can achieve faster deployment and ramp-up, getting to market faster and realizing business benefits sooner.
With Cloud Migration and Modernization from IBM Consulting, clients can achieve:
Cloud migration and modernization can be a complex process, but with the power of gen AI assets and assistants and innovative commercial models, organizations can overcome common migration challenges and achieve a faster, more efficient and more cost-effective migration experience. By automating manual processes, reducing the need for human intervention and minimizing the risk of errors and rework, gen AI tools can help organizations achieve significant cost savings and increased ROI.
Learn more about how Cloud Migration and Modernization Factory from IBM Consulting can help you achieve these benefits.