Illustration showing elements of cloud migration dashboards

Migrating workloads from on-premises infrastructure to the public cloud can improve the performance, reliability and security of your applications, while even lowering your costs. That said, if teams don’t have complete visibility into the end user experiencing before, during and after a migration, performance issues could drive your audience away.  

Cloud migration with IBM® Instana® Observability sets you up for success at each phase of the cloud migration process (plan, migrate, run) to make sure that your applications and infrastructure run smoothly and efficiently and that your users never miss a beat. From setting performance baselines and right-sizing infrastructure to identifying bottlenecks and monitoring the end user experience, Instana has your cloud migration services covered.     
What you can do
Establish pre-migration performance baselines IBM Instana Observability's APM Monitoring automatically gathers key performance metrics such as error rates, page load times, and transaction speeds. These metrics provide comprehensive insights into your workload performance pre-migration, aiding in cloud planning, prioritization, sizing, and ensuring application health during migration. Explore APM monitoring
Understand your infrastructure needs Instana’s infrastructure map provides an overview of all monitored systems, including granular details that highlight resource usage patterns. These metrics provide full visibility into infrastructure performance to help identify usage hotspots and allow you to right size your cloud infrastructure throughout the migration. Explore infrastructure monitoring
Automate cloud provisioning and orchestration Instana automates cloud infrastructure provisioning and orchestration, facilitating deployment and management of applications across multiple cloud platforms, including AWS, Azure, and GCP. It seamlessly integrates with cloud-native tools such as AWS CloudWatch, Azure Monitor, and Google Cloud Operations for end-to-end visibility into cloud workloads.
Pinpoint the root cause of issues during migration If problems arise during the migration, APM monitoring with Instana helps quickly answer the question of whether it’s the app or cloud causing a problem. Instana automatically delivers continuous high-fidelity data at one-second granularity and end-to-end traces across every application and dependency to help spot user experience issues without delay. Explore APM monitoring
Establish proactive post-migration monitoring processes Once the cloud migration is complete, end user monitoring with Instana delivers comprehensive browser performance data so IT teams can be sure the application continues running well in the cloud. Setting customizable alerts immediately notifies teams should any unexpected issues arise. Explore end user monitoring
300+ supported technologies

Instana integrates with other monitoring tools, such as log management and network monitoring tools like IBM® Turbonomic®, to provide a comprehensive view of application performance across the entire IT infrastructure with no plug-ins or application restarts.

 Explore supported technologies
