Migrating workloads from on-premises infrastructure to the public cloud can improve the performance, reliability and security of your applications, while even lowering your costs. That said, if teams don’t have complete visibility into the end user experiencing before, during and after a migration, performance issues could drive your audience away.

Cloud migration with IBM® Instana® Observability sets you up for success at each phase of the cloud migration process (plan, migrate, run) to make sure that your applications and infrastructure run smoothly and efficiently and that your users never miss a beat. From setting performance baselines and right-sizing infrastructure to identifying bottlenecks and monitoring the end user experience, Instana has your cloud migration services covered.