Instana Observability integration
Leverage automation that mitigates app performance risks and maximizes elasticity
Instana Observability integration for IBM Turbonomic illustration
How it works

The IBM® Instana® Observability platform can detect application and business risks affecting the customer experience. Coupled with IBM® Turbonomic® software, it enables users to correlate application SLOs with underlying infrastructure resourcing and automate the IBM Turbonomic platform’s dynamic resourcing actions to continuously help ensure application performance. 

Data discovered

Entities

  • Business application

  • Business transaction

  • Service

  • Application component

  • Container

  • Virtual machine 

Metrics

  • Response time

  • Transaction time

  • Virtual CPU (vCPU)

  • Virtual memory (vMem)

  • Remaining garbage collection capacity

  • Heap 

Actions generated

  • Resize heap (recommendation only)
