The IBM® Instana® Observability platform can detect application and business risks affecting the customer experience. Coupled with IBM® Turbonomic® software, it enables users to correlate application SLOs with underlying infrastructure resourcing and automate the IBM Turbonomic platform’s dynamic resourcing actions to continuously help ensure application performance.
Entities
Business application
Business transaction
Service
Application component
Container
Virtual machine
Metrics
Response time
Transaction time
Virtual CPU (vCPU)
Virtual memory (vMem)
Remaining garbage collection capacity
Heap
Actions generated
Instana Observability integration is one of several application performance management integrations available for the IBM Turbonomic platform. Connect to application management tooling and use application metrics to inform and automate smarter resourcing decisions.
