What are Iaas, Paas and Saas?

IaaS, PaaS and SaaS are the three most popular types of cloud service offerings. They are sometimes referred to as cloud service models or cloud computing service models.



IaaS, PaaS and SaaS are not mutually exclusive. Many mid-sized businesses use more than one, and most large enterprises use all three.

'As a service' refers to the way IT assets are consumed in these offering and to the essential difference between cloud computing and traditional IT. In traditional IT, an organization consumes IT assets—hardware, system software, development tools, applications—by purchasing them, installing them, managing them and maintaining them in its own on-premises data center.

In cloud computing, the cloud service provider owns, manages and maintains the assets; the customer consumes them via an Internet connection, and pays for them on a subscription or pay-as-you-go basis.

So the chief advantage of IaaS, PaaS, SaaS or any 'as a service' solution is economic: A customer can access and scale the IT capabilities it needs for a predictable cost, without the expense and overhead of purchasing and maintaining everything in its own data center. But there are additional advantages specific to each of these solutions.