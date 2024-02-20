What is 5G?

5G networks run on the same radio frequencies as their predecessors, 3G, 4G and 4G LTE networks, which previously served most mobile phones worldwide. However, improvements in speed, latency and bandwidth give 5G networks shorter download and upload times, stronger connectivity and better reliability, making them the natural successor to 4G technology.

Like artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and machine learning (ML), 5G is a disruptive technology with the potential to transform the way human beings interact with the internet, social media and information in general. More specifically, 5G has big implications for the technology that powers self-driving cars, gaming systems and video streaming over a high-speed network connection.