What is latency?

Maintaining a low latency network is important because latency directly affects productivity, collaboration, application performance and user experience. The higher the latency (and the slower response times) the more these areas suffer. Low latency is especially crucial as companies pursue digital transformation and become increasingly reliant on cloud-based applications and services within the Internet of Things.

Let’s start with an obvious example. If high network latency causes inadequate application performance or slow load times for an organization's clients, they are likely to look for alternative solutions. Now more than ever, individual and enterprise users alike expect lightning-fast performance. If an organization uses enterprise applications that rely on real-time data pulled from different sources to make resourcing recommendations, high latency can create inefficiencies. These inefficiencies can negatively impact an applications' performance and value.

All businesses prefer low latency. However, in industries and use cases that depend on sensor data or high-performance computing, like automated manufacturing, video-enabled remote operations (think cameras used in surgeries), live streaming or high-frequency trading, low latency is essential to the endeavor’s success.

High latency can also cause wasteful spending. Let’s say an organization wants to improve application and network performance by increasing or reallocating compute, storage and network resource spend. If it fails to address existing latency issues, the organization might end up with a larger bill without realizing improvement in performance, productivity or customer satisfaction.