In a world where slow is the new down, a network that simply keeps up with the business is not enough. Networks should promote innovation and drive business outcomes from increasing application velocity to improving end-user experience.
Built for the hybrid cloud and AI era, application-centric networking solutions from IBM® provide high-performing connectivity to power your apps and business end-to-end. Featuring automation and zero-trust security, IBM software networking solutions remove barriers to connectivity, improve operational efficiency and service deployment and safeguard network performance across distributed environments. For today’s digital business, networks don’t just service applications, they’re as important as the applications themselves.
How IBM is delivering network connectivity with premium DNS offerings
Application-Centric Networking for the Modern Enterprise Era
Simplify and automate hybrid cloud deployments and accelerate application delivery with secure end-to-end, app-centric connectivity.
Optimize performance across hybrid multicloud environments with app-centric network observability.
Automate network configuration, provisioning and troubleshooting tasks to improve operational efficiency and accelerate time-to-market.
IBM software networking solutions help enterprises, CSPs and MSPs grow and transform their business for the open, hybrid cloud and AI era.
Deliver app-centric connectivity between any app and service in a hybrid multicoud environment.
Optimize application experience with Managed DNS and Traffic Steering for hybrid cloud connectivity.
Establish hybrid cloud network performance with app-centric network observability and automation.
Provide orchestration and intent-driven automation for network service deployment.
Scale and run your edge solutions anywhere with autonomous workload and lifecycle management.
Client result or benefit to be highlighted: Discover how BT Business is helping its enterprise customers become more agile and adaptable by transitioning them to modern network infrastructures.
Discover how Basis worked with IBM® NS1 Connect to implement accurate geolocated traffic management on hundreds of billions of requests per day and realize gains in performance, speed, and reliability.
Client result or benefit to be highlighted: TIME dotCom is building the engine of a rocketing ASEAN economy by deploying services with 80% less effort and allowing clients to gain speed and efficiency on their digital transformation journey.