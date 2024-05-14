TIME had a vision. It wanted to give customers more network flexibility and provide the best customer experience from the moment of onboarding. It took a major step toward the realization of the vision in 2018, when it launched Malaysia’s first-ever horizontal network functions virtualization infrastructure (NFVI), giving customers the option of either on-premises or virtualized network setups. In 2019, TIME became the first Malaysian company to adopt IBM automation technology to orchestrate customer lifecycle management.

Now, to complete the vision, TIME seeks to maximize the flexibility it provides to customers by bringing greater AI-powered automation and agility to its own control over the network. It will accomplish that with a comprehensive service orchestration solution.

Ang Thing Jiun, TIME’s Chief Technology Officer, explains: “We set out to achieve fully automated lifecycle management to bring the latest in agility and flexibility to our services. With the implementation of NFVI and service orchestration, our customers will have more flexibility in terms of network planning, implementation, operation and even budget planning.”

To find the right orchestration solution, TIME invited proofs of concept from multiple companies.

One of them was IBM Business Partner Persistent Systems. Persistent had already worked with TIME for several years, helping implement network monitoring solutions, so it had a strong understanding of the vision and was ready to propose an effective solution.

As Mark Kelemen, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales at Persistent, explains, “TIME needed a solution to help them scale and adhere to network standards as they took on more enterprise clients and grew their network.”

The Persistent team pitched a solution based on IBM® Agile Lifecyle Manager software, which is now part of the IBM Cloud Pak® for Network Automation.

“Zero-touch network automation is a possibility,” says Kelemen. “It requires standardization and digitization of operational processes, the right software in place to manage and orchestrate, and more importantly, vision and courage to take the leap.”

TIME had the vision and courage. Ultimately, it chose to move forward with Persistent and the IBM solution, becoming one of the CSP industry’s early adopters of network automation technology. Persistent provided end-to-end services to help TIME ensure success, from solution design through systems integration and customizations. “There were growing pains,” says Kelemen, “but we worked closely with the IBM product and support team to ensure that the solution delivered the capabilities to match TIME’s requirements.”



The new capabilities cover three areas:

End-to-end, automated service lifecycle management: TIME can automatically provision services across physical and virtual networks and flexibly scale in and out (adding or removing virtual machines or other resources) and up and down (adjusting memory, CPU and storage capacity).

Self-subscription and activation services for customers: Dynamic service chaining allows for efficient tailoring of services to individual customer needs.

Closed-loop operations for greater resilience: Auto-healing and usage-based auto-scaling help maintain stability and performance while minimizing manual effort.