IBM NS1 Connect: How IBM is delivering network connectivity with premium DNS offerings

For most enterprises, how their users access applications and data is an essential part of doing business, and how they service those application and data responses has a direct correlation to revenue generation.

According to We Are Social’s Digital 2023 Global Overview Report, there are 5.19 billion people around the world using the internet in 2023. There’s an imperative need for businesses to trust their networks to deliver meaningful content to address customer needs.

So how responsive is the application and data that’s required for decision-making being rendered?

When there are unexpected incidents impacting geographical regions, how can you mitigate outages that impact access to applications and data? In short, how does your organization present the best possible user experience for your customers all the time?

It turns out, the answer may rely not just on how many servers you stand up, how much failover you put in place or how fast your internet connections are. In fact, today it’s advanced DNS that can make a difference.

Since the dawn of the internet, we have seen that DNS continues to serve an important role in how we transact through applications and data to deliver a fast and reliable user experience that customers depend upon. Today’s advanced DNS services make dynamic decisions about where to send an internet request based on availability, performance, time-of-day and many other calculations

With enterprises requiring highly distributed applications and data to derive quicker insights, hybrid cloud and multicloud infrastructure is an obvious reality. Network providers can be the lever businesses use to deliver exceptional experiences to users.

Networks need to be resilient because consumers like you and I expect them to be. Consumers are rarely concerned about how workloads are balanced, whether a cloud service is deprecated for maintenance, or whether certain device connections are performing better at a particular moment. All they want is to access applications and data readily to gain insights.