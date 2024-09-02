Application-Centric Networking for the Modern Enterprise Era

By 2025, 75% of the enterprise data will be created and processed at the edge. The enterprise application users are themselves becoming mobile with the hybrid work paradigm gaining ground.

These drastically shifting needs of applications and users are not addressable with traditional models of networking, including traditional SDN solutions. This leads to increased pressure on the NetOps and CloudOps teams. Without the ability to provision networking for applications at a granular level, and with limited means to drive policy in a dynamic environment, NetOps teams are losing their ability to maintain granular control of the network and respond to the dynamic needs of the applications.