Application-Centric Networking for the Modern Enterprise Era

By 2025, 75% of the enterprise data will be created and processed at the edge. The enterprise application users are themselves becoming mobile with the hybrid work paradigm gaining ground.
These drastically shifting needs of applications and users are not addressable with traditional models of networking, including traditional SDN solutions. This leads to increased pressure on the NetOps and CloudOps teams. Without the ability to provision networking for applications at a granular level, and with limited means to drive policy in a dynamic environment, NetOps teams are losing their ability to maintain granular control of the network and respond to the dynamic needs of the applications.
The Enterprise Line of Business (LoB)’s DevOps teams are required to keep their applications performant and reliable to enable a superior experience for their customers and employees. This makes the connectivity paradigm across applications and services as important as the applications themselves. However, the NetOps teams are often involved late in the application development cycle, causing networking to be an after-thought.
Our customers have told us that delays in deployments are often caused by these three IT connectivity challenges:
By reconsidering connectivity from an application context, one can solve the above challenges and enable the DevOps teams to achieve their connectivity in a self-service fashion, under the overarching policy control of the NetOps and SecOps teams. With this approach, one can seamlessly integrate connectivity provisioning as an additional step in the CI/CD pipeline, enabling DevOps teams to imagine network as another cloud resource. This results in a simple, scalable, seamless and secure application-level connectivity across any environment—on-prem, edge or cloud.
This model also makes policy administration uniform across all facets of IT, thereby greatly simplifying the administration of policy and resulting in enhanced security.
Reimagining networks in the context of applications and integrating NetOps with DevOps and SecOps, results in significant benefits to the enterprise user, including the following:
