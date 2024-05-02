IT teams are struggling to deliver secure, predictable network connectivity required by their applications. This struggle can be as much an organizational alignment issue as it a tools and technology issue, often leading to delayed deployments and increased management burden.
IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a multicloud networking solution, is a SaaS product designed to allow organizations to:
What is IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh?
Create secured application connectivity across clouds in minutes, not days.
Enhance collaboration between DevOps and CloudOps teams through a single portal.
Make the network “follow the application” when services move across locations.
Save time with seamless auto-discovery of cloud infrastructure and applications.
Easily create a secure application-centric network overlay in a hybrid, multicloud environment.
Enable your hybrid network to automatically change as applications move across multiple clouds.
