Deliver app-centric multicloud networking connectivity in minutes, anytime, anywhere.

Reimagine your networks from an application POV

IT teams are struggling to deliver secure, predictable network connectivity required by their applications. This struggle can be as much an organizational alignment issue as it a tools and technology issue, often leading to delayed deployments and increased management burden.

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh, a multicloud networking solution, is a SaaS product designed to allow organizations to:

  • Establish simple and secured application-centric connectivity across a wide variety of public and private clouds, edge and on-premises
  • Bridge operational silos, giving granular network control to CloudOps and easy-to-consume interfaces to DevOps teams
Hybrid Cloud Mesh + Red Hat Service Connect (RHSI)

Simplify application connectivity across the hybrid cloud. View the webinar to see it in action.

What is IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh?

Chart a path to digital transformation with hybrid and multicloud application-centric connectivity Connect quickly

Create secured application connectivity across clouds in minutes, not days.

 Eliminate silos

Enhance collaboration between DevOps and CloudOps teams through a single portal.

 Streamline app migration

Make the network “follow the application” when services move across locations.

 Discover apps automatically

Save time with seamless auto-discovery of cloud infrastructure and applications.

Let’s unleash the full potential of your hybrid, multicloud network

Simple Operational simplicity with streamlined deployment process that enables automated workflows and simple network configuration that can be managed via CLI or an intuitive UI.
Secured Depend on zero trust architecture with end-to-end encryption. Improve security with segmentation and micro-segmentation.
Scalable Scale up to the largest enterprise environments. Scale resources up and down based on demand.
Seamless Reduce the barriers between clouds and teams to deliver any service, on any cloud with on-demand, intent-driven application-centric connectivity.

Features

Single UI dashboard Enable CloudOps and DevOps teams to work from the same dashboards. A unified dashboard where DevOps and CloudOps can get all the information they need to keep their hybrid cloud network running smoothly to meet their business needs.
App to service Deliver secured application centric connectivity between any app and service. Optimize connection with zero trust architecture and end-to-end encryption to deliver enhanced security.
Hybrid app support Support applications deployed on public and private clouds to seamlessly bridge operational silos.
CI/CD pipeline integration Leverage a full set of APIs/CLI to control IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh actions by understanding what is deployed, where it is deployed to and when it is deployed.
Use cases App-centric connectivity

Easily create a secure application-centric network overlay in a hybrid, multicloud environment.

 Explore application-centric connectivity Network follows the application

Enable your hybrid network to automatically change as applications move across multiple clouds.

 Explore network follows the application
I was searching for simplicity when connecting modern applications, and I found it in IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh! I was impressed by the capabilities Hybrid Cloud Mesh has in terms of auto discovery and connectivity for applications: With a simple click you connect two applications together vs. the alternative of long Firewall requests cycles. Dominic Lehr Principal - Business Unit Monitoring und Service Assurance (MSA) TimetoAct
Webinars

Join our experts, thought leaders, and clients to learn how IBM enables IT Success with Hybrid Cloud Mesh. Learn about what’s new, what’s working and how to transform your network with clouds, automation and app connectivity.
Hybrid Cloud Mesh Webinars

Learn how Hybrid Cloud Mesh works for your organization from IBM experts. View the product in action live in our upcoming sessions or on demand in our library.

In our community pages, our webinar library provides extensive coverage of networking technology and automation.
See how IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh can help

Be a network hero in a multicloud world. Deliver app-centric connectivity in minutes.

Disclaimer

IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion. Information regarding potential future products is intended to outline our general product direction and it should not be relied on in making a purchasing decision. The information mentioned regarding potential future products is not a commitment, promise, or legal obligation to deliver any material, code or functionality. Information about potential future products may not be incorporated into any contract. The development, release, and timing of any future features or functionality described for our products remains at our sole discretion.