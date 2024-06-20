What is zero trust?

A zero trust approach is important because the traditional model of network security is no longer sufficient. Zero trust strategies are designed for the more complex, highly distributed networks that most organizations use today.

For many years, enterprises focused on protecting the perimeters of their networks with firewalls and other security controls. Users inside the network perimeter were considered trustworthy and granted free access to applications, data and resources.

Digital transformation eliminated the traditional concept of a network perimeter. Today, corporate networks extend beyond on-premises locations and network segments. The modern enterprise ecosystem includes cloud environments, mobile services, data centers, IoT devices, software-as-a-service (SaaS) apps and remote access for employees, vendors and business partners.

With this extended attack surface, enterprises are more vulnerable to data breaches, ransomware, insider threats and other types of cyberattacks. The network perimeter is no longer a clear, unbroken line, and perimeter-based defenses cannot close every gap. Moreover, threat actors that gain access to a network can take advantage of implicit trust to make lateral movements to locate and attack critical resources.

In 2010, analyst John Kindervag of Forrester Research introduced the concept of "zero trust" as a framework for protecting enterprise resources through rigorous access control. Zero trust moves the focus away from the network perimeter and puts security controls around individual resources.

Every endpoint, user and connection request is considered a potential threat. Instead of being given free rein when they pass through the perimeter, users must be authenticated and authorized whenever they connect to a new resource. This continuous validation helps ensure that only legitimate users can access valuable network assets.