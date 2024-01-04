Possession factors are things a person owns that they can use to prove their identity. Possession factors include both digital software tokens and physical hardware tokens.

More common today, software tokens are digital security keys stored on or generated by a device the user owns, typically a smartphone or other mobile device. With software tokens, the user's device acts as the possession factor. The MFA system assumes that only the legitimate user would have access to the device and any information on it.

Software security tokens can take many forms, from digital certificates that automatically authenticate a user to one-time passwords (OTPs) that change every time a user logs on.

Some MFA solutions send OTPs to the user's phone by SMS, email or phone call. Other MFA implementations use authenticator apps, specialized mobile apps that continuously generate time-based one-time passwords (TOTPs). Each TOTP expires in 30-60 seconds, making it difficult to steal and use before time runs out and the password is obsolete.

Some authenticator apps use push notifications rather than TOTPs. When a user tries to log into an account, the app sends a push notification directly to the iOS or Android operating system of the user's device. The user must tap the notification to confirm the login attempt is legitimate.

The most common authenticator apps include Google Authenticator, Authy, Microsoft Authenticator, LastPass Authenticator and Duo.

Other authentication systems use dedicated pieces of hardware that act as physical tokens. Some physical tokens plug into a computer's USB port and transmit authentication information automatically to apps and sites. Other hardware tokens are self-contained devices that generate OTPs on demand.

Hardware tokens can also include more traditional security keys, like a fob that opens a physical lock or a smart card that a user must swipe through a card reader.

The main advantage of possession factors is that malicious actors must have the factor in their possession to impersonate a user. Often, that means stealing a physical smartphone or security key. Furthermore, OTPs expire after a set amount of time. Even if hackers steal one, there is no guarantee it will work.

But possession factors are not foolproof. Physical tokens can be stolen, lost or misplaced. Digital certificates can be copied. OTPs are harder to steal than traditional passwords, but they are still susceptible to certain types of malware, spear phishing scams or man-in-the-middle attacks.

Hackers can also use more sophisticated means. In a SIM cloning scam, attackers create a functional duplicate of the victim's smartphone's SIM card, allowing them to intercept any passcodes sent to the user via SMS. MFA fatigue attacks take advantage of MFA systems that use push notifications. Hackers flood the user's device with fraudulent notifications in the hopes that the victim will accidentally confirm one, letting the hacker into their account.