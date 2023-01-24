What is penetration testing?

There are three main reasons why companies conduct pen tests.

Pen tests are more comprehensive than vulnerability assessments alone. Penetration tests and vulnerability assessments both help security teams identify weaknesses in apps, devices, and networks. However, these methods serve slightly different purposes, so many organizations use both instead of relying on one or the other.

Vulnerability assessments are typically recurring, automated scans that search for known vulnerabilities in a system and flag them for review. Security teams use vulnerability assessments to quickly check for common flaws.

Penetration tests go a step further. When pen testers find vulnerabilities, they exploit them in simulated attacks that mimic the behaviors of malicious hackers. This provides the security team with an in-depth understanding of how actual hackers might exploit vulnerabilities to access sensitive data or disrupt operations. Instead of trying to guess what hackers might do, the security team can use this knowledge to design network security controls for real-world cyberthreats.

Because pen testers use both automated and manual processes, they uncover known and unknown vulnerabilities. Because pen testers actively exploit the weaknesses they find, they're less likely to turn up false positives; If they can exploit a flaw, so can cybercriminals. And because penetration testing services are provided by third-party security experts, who approach the systems from the perspective of a hacker, pen tests often uncover flaws that in-house security teams might miss.

Cybersecurity experts recommend pen testing. Many cybersecurity experts and authorities recommend pen tests as a proactive security measure. For example, in 2021, the U.S. federal government urged companies to use pen tests to defend against growing ransomware attacks.

Pen testing supports regulatory compliance. Data security regulations such as the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandate certain security controls. Penetration tests can help companies prove compliance with these regulations by ensuring their controls work as intended.

Other regulations explicitly require pen tests. The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), which applies to organizations that process credit cards, specifically calls for regular "external and internal penetration testing".

Pen tests can also support compliance with voluntary information security standards, like ISO/IEC 27001.