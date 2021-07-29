What is mobile security?

The future of computers and communication lies with mobile devices, such as laptops, tablets and smartphones with desktop computer capabilities. Their size, operating systems, applications and processing power make them ideal to use from any place with an internet connection. With the expansion of ruggedized devices, the Internet of Things (IoT) and operating systems, such as Chrome OS, macOS and Windows 10, every piece of hardware that's enhanced with this software and capabilities becomes a mobile computing device.

Because mobile devices have become more affordable and portable, organizations and users have preferred to buy and use them over desktop computers. With ubiquitous wireless internet access, all varieties of mobile devices are becoming more vulnerable to attacks and data breaches.

Authentication and authorization across mobile devices offer convenience, but increase risk by removing a secured enterprise perimeter’s constraints. For example, a smartphone’s capabilities are enhanced by multi-touch screens, gyroscopes, accelerometers, GPS, microphones, multi-megapixel cameras and ports, allowing the attachment of more devices. These new capabilities change the way users are authenticated and how authorization is provided locally to the device and the applications and services on a network. As a result, the new capabilities also increase the number of endpoints that need protection from cybersecurity threats.

Today, cybercriminals can hack into cars, security cameras, baby monitors and implanted healthcare devices. By 2025, there could be more than 75 billion “things” connected to the internet, including cameras, thermostats, door locks, smart TVs, health monitors, lighting fixtures and many other devices.