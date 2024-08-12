What is data loss prevention (DLP)?

Data is a competitive differentiator for many businesses. A typical corporate network contains a trove of trade secrets, sales records, customers' personal data and other sensitive information. Hackers target this data, and organizations often struggle to keep their critical data secure.

In the meantime, hundreds, if not thousands, of authorized users access enterprise data across cloud storage and on-premises repositories every day. Preventing data loss while facilitating authorized access is a priority for most organizations.

Data loss prevention (DLP) helps organizations stop data leaks and losses by tracking data throughout the network and enforcing security policies on that data. Security teams try to ensure that only the right people can access the right data for the right reasons.

A DLP solution inspects data packets as they move across a network, detecting the use of confidential information such as credit card numbers, healthcare data, customer records and intellectual property. This way, organizations can apply the right access controls and usage policies to each type of data.