What is data recovery?

Once you determine the types of data that you need to back up, you must determine how frequently you need to back it up and how quickly you need to be able to restore it—that is, you need to determine the recovery point objective and recovery time objective for each data set or related application.

Recovery point objective, or RPO, is essentially the age of the oldest backup you can tolerate. RPOs vary depending on the data, the application, the industry or a combination of these and other factors.

For example, the email system at a coffee shop might be able to tolerate a 24-hour RPO, whereas the email system at a hospital, a bank, or some other highly regulated business might require RPOs measured in minutes. At a brokerage, where each trade might be worth millions, a trading system can measure an RPO in seconds—or less.

Recovery time objective, or RTO, is the longest amount of downtime you can afford. The checkout at your local bookstore might have an RTO of hours or days, because downtime might cost USD 100 per hour. An online store might have an RTO measured in seconds, because each second of downtime might mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in lost business.

RPO and RTO determine the frequency, method and even the location of your backups. An application with an RPO and RTO measured in hours might be able to get by with nightly backups to any third-party cloud provider.

An application with an RPO and RTO measured in seconds (or less) might require continuous data replication or even fully redundant systems hosted at a nearby location that can take over immediately and seamlessly in the event of any data loss or system problems.

Any data recovery service provider that you work with should provide a service level agreement (SLA) detailing the RPOs and RTOs they are able to achieve, the security controls they have in place and the safeguards against data loss they’ve established. Your contract should specify the site or sites where your backups will be stored and indicate how the provider will comply with any regulations in your industry.