What is a cloud server?

Cost versus technology versus provider



I've observed or been a part of buying decisions for a few thousand server customers, from small-business owners getting a website online for the first time to established platforms with tens of millions of visits every day. While each of those purchasers had different requirements and priorities for a cloud server, a few key deciding factors were consistent across those decisions:

How much will it cost? What configuration/technology is best? Which provider is most trustworthy?



Every website administrator has had to answer those three questions. While they seem straightforward, they end up overlapping, and the buying decision starts to get a little more complicated:

The natural assumption is that everyone chooses a cloud server that falls in the “sweet spot” where the three circles overlap, but server decisions are not made in a vacuum. Completely valid hosting decisions can target every spot on that graph.



Let's break down the chart into a few distinct zones to look at why a user would choose a server in each area:

Zone 1: Budget takes priority over everything else.





Budget takes priority over everything else. Zone 2: IT administrators at huge enterprises that have on-premises servers or loyal customers who do not wish to change providers.





IT administrators at huge enterprises that have on-premises servers or loyal customers who do not wish to change providers. Zone 3: Buyers who need the fastest, most powerful, most scalable infrastructure on the market.





Buyers who need the fastest, most powerful, most scalable infrastructure on the market. Zone 4: Customers who are loyal to a provider as long as that loyalty doesn't take them out of their budget.





Customers who are loyal to a provider as long as that loyalty doesn't take them out of their budget. Zone 5: Users who love having the latest technology and value being able to manage it through one provider.





Users who love having the latest technology and value being able to manage it through one provider. Zone 6: Will choose the cloud environment that provides the best performance for their budget, regardless of the provider.





Will choose the cloud environment that provides the best performance for their budget, regardless of the provider. Zone 7: Buyers who value all three of their priorities equally and can choose an environment that meets all of their needs.

Numerous transitioning happens between an initial buying decision and a follow-up decision.

Regardless of how you make an initial buying decision, when it's time for the next cloud server, there is a new factor to take into account: you'll probably want to grow in the same place.

Moving between providers can be a pain, managing environments between several providers is more difficult and if servers have to work together, they're generally doing so across the public Internet, so you're not getting the best performance.

If you had to choose a zone that best describes your buying decision, which one would it be?

Kevin Hazard

IBM Cloud Platform—Infrastructure Marketing Leader

Twitter: @khazard (link resides outside ibm.com)