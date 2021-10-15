What is VMware?

In 1998, a team of scientists—Diane Greene, Scott Devine, Mendel Rosenblum, Edward Wang and Edouard Bugnion—founded VMware. In 1999, the Palo Alto-based company started VMware Workstation 1.0, the first commercial product that allowed users to run multiple operating systems as virtual machines on a single PC.

VMware entered the server market in 2001 with VMware GSX Server (hosted) and VMware ESX Server (host-less). In 2004, EMC Corporation acquired VMware. In 2016, Dell Technologies acquired EMC and absorbed VMware. VMware grew to become the foremost provider of virtualization services with VSphere, its server virtualization platform, holding the number on market share with over 500,000 customers.1

In December 2023, the semiconductor company Broadcom completed its USD 69 billion acquisition of VMware with the goal of expanding its multicloud strategy.2 Broadcom has rebranded the company as VmWare by Broadcom®. For simplification purposes, we'll refer to it as VMware on this page.

Since the acquisition, Broadcom has consolidated its product offerings into two principal bundles: VMware Cloud Foundation (VCF) and VMware vSphere Foundation (VVF). Also, Broadcom has transitioned VMware away from perpetual licenses and support and subscription (SNS) renewals to a subscription-based pricing model.3