The drive to improve IT agility spurs organizations to explore new data center architectures. Organizations need to accelerate the delivery of technology services while retaining control over IT, minimizing complexity and reducing costs.

Simply put, the processes for procuring and deploying traditional infrastructure are too slow and cumbersome. Business groups and software developers can’t wait weeks or months for new physical infrastructure to be purchased and provisioned. Teams need resources in hours or minutes to capitalize on changing marketplace conditions and meet customer expectations.

Since introducing server virtualization years ago, organizations have recognized the value of pooling infrastructure resources. By abstracting compute resources from physical servers, server virtualization helps speed provisioning, improve system use and reduce hardware expenditures.

A software-defined data center architecture can significantly improve IT agility. By pooling infrastructure resources, standardizing management tools across infrastructure layers and enabling policy-driven provisioning, an SDDC can help IT groups respond more quickly to new requests for IT resources. At the same time, an SDDC enables policy-driven automation of provisioning and management, which speeds the delivery of resources and enhances efficiency to reduce costs and establish a path to application modernization.

