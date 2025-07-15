Data and AI consulting services

At IBM® Consulting®, we guide clients to ‘do the right AI’ to create value across their enterprise and ‘do AI right’ to derisk the value creation. Whether you want to invest in advanced technologies such as agentic AI or simply want to ready your data foundation for generative AI, we meet you at your current state, no matter your current skills or technical footprint. By curating your organization’s data and AI strategy, we can help you create a sustained competitive advantage with responsible, scaled AI.
By helping our clients to build the right AI strategy, we empower them to align and drive their business strategies with the transformative potential of responsibly curated AI powered by their enterprise data.
We help clients by designing, building and scaling cutting-edge AI and agentic AI solutions that accelerate strategic imperatives, enabling teams to trust the AI models that support them.
Our data transformation work converts legacy, fragmented data ecosystems into agile, modern data platforms designed for scale, speed and business impact, unlocking the full power of your data needed for the AI era.
Thorough AI governance frameworks, role-based applied learning programs, AI training and upskilling programs, strategic communications planning and change management drives capability and value realization.
Phaedra Boinodiris
Francesco Brenna
Matt Candy
Javier Olaizola Casin
Tony Giordano
Manish Goyal
Cathy Reese
Shobhit Varshney
Building an AI-powered banking assistant to boost customer engagement at Virgin Money.
Acing the US Open digital experience with powerful generative AI models.
Mixing data and AI to optimize operations at British Sugar.
Transforming procurement optimization with AI-driven insights.
IBM has developed a unique alliance with Adobe in an ecosystem that spans across both technology and services. With an industry-first approach, deep consulting capabilities across all three Adobe clouds, proprietary Adobe solutions and a reputation for handling some of the most complex projects in the Adobe customer ecosystem.
As a premier consulting partner for AWS, we can help you accelerate your hybrid cloud and AI journey with greater speed, scale and trust.
Unlock the full potential of Microsoft Cloud with our expert guidance and tailor-made solutions. Trust IBM Consulting to help you migrate, modernize and manage on Microsoft Cloud, leveraging AI and 30 years of partnership expertise.
We empower you to pursue growth opportunities, achieve return on investments and business goals and get to the heart of next level value from Salesforce.
We are a worldwide partner recognized on every continent:
Snowflake provides a platform for cloud-based data management and analytics. It enables organizations to store, manage and analyze large amounts of data across multiple public clouds, supporting tasks such as warehousing, lakes, engineering, science, application development and sharing. Its services are utilized by sectors that require data analytics and management
Curious about how IBM Consulting can help your business? Reach out, we’ll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.