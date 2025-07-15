Data and AI consulting services

Abstract render with blue and white rectangular and circular shapes in a grid pattern

The right AI, deployed responsibly

Ready your data for the future

Moving from productivity to performance with agentic AI

Stepping up IT automation and operations with gen AI

Unlock the full potential of your business with AI

At IBM® Consulting®, we guide clients to ‘do the right AI’ to create value across their enterprise and ‘do AI right’ to derisk the value creation. Whether you want to invest in advanced technologies such as agentic AI or simply want to ready your data foundation for generative AI, we meet you at your current state, no matter your current skills or technical footprint. By curating your organization’s data and AI strategy, we can help you create a sustained competitive advantage with responsible, scaled AI.
Strategy and consulting 

By helping our clients to build the right AI strategy, we empower them to align and drive their business strategies with the transformative potential of responsibly curated AI powered by their enterprise data. 

 AI-powered solutions

We help clients by designing, building and scaling cutting-edge AI and agentic AI solutions that accelerate strategic imperatives, enabling teams to trust the AI models that support them. 

 Readying your data for AI

Our data transformation work converts legacy, fragmented data ecosystems into agile, modern data platforms designed for scale, speed and business impact, unlocking the full power of your data needed for the AI era.

 Derisked AI transformation and adoption

Thorough AI governance frameworks, role-based applied learning programs, AI training and upskilling programs, strategic communications planning and change management drives capability and value realization.

Building a data strategy for enterprise AI

In this episode of AI Academy, Cathy Reese explains the need for a data strategy that’s ready for advanced AI.

Watch the episode

Our experts

Phaedra Boinodiris Headshot Portrait for AI Services Webpage
Global Leader for Trustworthy AI, IBM Consulting

Phaedra Boinodiris
Francesco Brenna headshot
Senior Partner & VP, AI Integration, IBM Consulting

Francesco Brenna
Matthew Candy, Global Managing Partner, Generative AI - IBM Consulting - Portrait
Global Managing Partner, Strategy and Transformation, IBM Consulting

Matt Candy
Javier Olaizola Headshot
Global Managing Partner Hybrid Cloud and Data, IBM Consulting

Javier Olaizola Casin
TG - Gartner Summit 2025
Senior Partner & Vice President, Data Transformation, IBM Consulting

Tony Giordano
IBM THINK author profile picture of Manish Goyal
Senior Partner - Global AI & Analytics Leader, IBM Consulting

Manish Goyal
Cathy Reese
Senior Partner, Data & AI Public Service Line Leader, IBM Consulting

Cathy Reese
SV - Gartner Summit 2025
Head of Data & AI, VP & Sr. Partner, IBM Consulting

Shobhit Varshney

Use cases

Person analyzing digital charts on a laptop
Unlock productivity and growth with AI driven finance transformation

Transform your finance operations with AI driven efficiency, integration and compliance to enhance growth across your business while delivering cost savings to the bottom line. 

 Learn more
Assembly Carousel for water nozzles at Fluidics Instruments BV in Eindohoven, Netherlands. The carousel uses Universal Robotsâ€™ collaborative robotic arm aka cobots. Because the cobots sense their surroundings and adapt their behavior, it allows humans to interact with the robotic arms in ways that havenâ€™t previously been possible.
Rethink how your business works

Drive business transformation for your enterprise with extreme automation.

 Learn more
Two multiracial business couple having a successful meeting in modern office. They are standing at the worktable and going through information about new project
HR and talent transformation consulting

Reimagine and modernize HR with AI at the core to deliver better business outcomes and unlock employee and business potential. 

 Learn more
two L shaped platforms of varying heights one with a woman on a cell phone facing a security shield icon of a magnifying glass and documents a second interlocking platform with a man facing a computer data vis screen with a graphic of flat map of nor
Cybersecurity consulting services

Our advisory, integration and managed security services help you leverage AI the right way. 

 Learn more
Co-workers in a meeting
Reimagine your business strategy 

We help clients drive business value and solve complex challenges by using AI and other transformative technologies.

 Learn more
Happy ceramic store owner receiving a contactless credit card payment from a customer in her shop. Successful small business owner smiling cheerfully while serving a customer.
Customer experience and marketing transformation

Envision, design and deliver more seamless and personalized experiences across the entire customer journey to unlock value and drive growth.

 Learn more
Case studies

Virgin Money logo

Building an AI-powered banking assistant to boost customer engagement at Virgin Money.

 Read the case study
US Open logo

Acing the US Open digital experience with powerful generative AI models.

 Learn more about US Open
British Sugar logo

Mixing data and AI to optimize operations at British Sugar.

 British Sugar success story
Coca-Cola European Partners Client Logo

Transforming procurement optimization with AI-driven insights.

 Explore CCEP's case study
Next steps

Curious about how IBM Consulting can help your business? Reach out, we’ll be in touch to answer your questions, discuss how our business consulting services can help and explore next steps.

