When it comes to optimizing procurement, driving business value is critical. It means, for example, creating tools that allow teams to make smart sourcing decisions, find new sourcing opportunities, both strategic and tactical, and to manage and nurture supplier relationships. Underpinning this drive towards business value is the need for actionable insights drawn from high-quality data that is consistent across all spending categories.

As Vice President of Procurement of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)—a global beverage company serving more than 600 million customers across 29 markets—Ralf Peters knew that problems with data transparency and consistency were holding back his team’s efforts to find and act on the insights buried in the spend data. Not to mention the considerable time and effort required to establish the necessary baselines for sourcing decisions.

Back in 2017, CCEP articulated its vision centered on AI-powered analytics to drive business insights and value. That’s when CCEP engaged IBM Consulting® as a strategic partner to help in its procurement transformation journey.