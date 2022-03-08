From supplier sourcing through accounts payable, IBM helps transform your procurement organization with enhanced processes to unlock exponential value. IBM's procurement consultants collaborate with clients to create intelligent workflows that combine your procurement team's expertise, exponential technologies like AI and automation, and internal and external data sources — all enabled on your hybrid cloud. By building smarter end-to-end procurement workflows, we help companies to empower employees with powerful insights to do higher value work and transform your sourcing and procurement strategy initiatives.
Leverage data within the enterprise and across the supplier network to provide bias-free insights that increase supply chain flexibility and responsiveness and enable real-time changes to negotiate optimal pricing and overall cost reduction.
IBM transforms procure-to-pay and financial processes with necessary insights and sourcing intelligence. Digitized processes yield improved productivity, faster results, standardization and a platform for optimizing cost savings and growth — all while elevating the user experience.
We transform the purchase-to-receive cycle to ensure content is easily available through a single delightful experience, including automated routing of all spend to optimized buying channels.
IBM provides a digital network that connects relevant buyers and sellers to address tail and tactical spend. This B2B network includes only trusted and managed supplier relationships with enriched, relevant and competitive content while aligning with your existing policies and procedures.
Improve your source-to-pay processes with procurement solutions from SAP Ariba and IBM Watson.
Apply process mining, intelligence and automation to your procurement processes with IBM and Celonis.
Leverage the right combination of people, process and technology to transform your finance function and discover new ways of working.
Build resilient, sustainable supply chains that prepare your business for the future of work, create greater transparency and improve employee and customer experiences.
Leverage the right combination of people, process and technology to turn sustainability ambition into action and become a more responsible and profitable business.
Measure and optimize your environmental, social, and governance performance.
Receive our newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.
Connect with our diverse group of IBM experts that can help you make your next big move.
Join our team of dedicated, innovative people who are bringing positive change to work and the world.