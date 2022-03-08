From supplier sourcing through accounts payable, IBM helps transform your procurement organization with enhanced processes to unlock exponential value. IBM's procurement consultants collaborate with clients to create intelligent workflows that combine your procurement team's expertise, exponential technologies like AI and automation, and internal and external data sources — all enabled on your hybrid cloud. By building smarter end-to-end procurement workflows, we help companies to empower employees with powerful insights to do higher value work and transform your sourcing and procurement strategy initiatives.