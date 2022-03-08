Home Consulting Procurement consulting and outsourcing services Procurement consulting and outsourcing services
Accelerate your procurement transformation from source to pay, using greater access to powerful data, insights and emerging technologies to empower your teams’ digital transformation
Transform your procurement operations

From supplier sourcing through accounts payable, IBM helps transform your procurement organization with enhanced processes to unlock exponential value. IBM's procurement consultants collaborate with clients to create intelligent workflows that combine your procurement team's expertise, exponential technologies like AI and automation, and internal and external data sources — all enabled on your hybrid cloud. By building smarter end-to-end procurement workflows, we help companies to empower employees with powerful insights to do higher value work and transform your sourcing and procurement strategy initiatives.

 Smart Procurement Made Smarter
Benefits
Reduce operating costs
Reimagine the procurement function with intelligent workflows that hyper-automate, infuse agility and harness exponential technologies, including AI, data analytics and automation, to drive operational efficiencies, cost savings and greater resiliency.
Increase spend savings

Leverage data within the enterprise and across the supplier network to provide bias-free insights that increase supply chain flexibility and responsiveness and enable real-time changes to negotiate optimal pricing and overall cost reduction.

 Improve stakeholder satisfaction
Address supply chain responsibility, sustainability and supplier diversity to meet customer and partner expectations, improve supplier relationships and increase speed to value with the use of innovative tools and technologies and strategic sourcing.
Capabilities Source to pay services

IBM transforms procure-to-pay and financial processes with necessary insights and sourcing intelligence. Digitized processes yield improved productivity, faster results, standardization and a platform for optimizing cost savings and growth — all while elevating the user experience.

 Work smarter with procurement BPO Digital procurement

We transform the purchase-to-receive cycle to ensure content is easily available through a single delightful experience, including automated routing of all spend to optimized buying channels.

 Digitize without replacing applications IBM B2B commerce for procurement

IBM provides a digital network that connects relevant buyers and sellers to address tail and tactical spend.  This B2B network includes only trusted and managed supplier relationships with enriched, relevant and competitive content while aligning with your existing policies and procedures.

Simplify processes with B2B commerce for procurement
Co-create with IBM Garage™
Ideate, build, measure, iterate and scale solutions seamlessly with our end-to-end framework of design thinking, agile and DevOps practices. Achieve speed-to-value and adopt breakthrough technologies through the partnership created with your team and a diverse set of IBM experts in business, design and technology. Learn more Talk to an IBM Garage expert
Strategic partnerships SAP Ariba

Improve your source-to-pay processes with procurement solutions from SAP Ariba and IBM Watson.

 Explore our partnership with SAP Ariba Celonis

Apply process mining, intelligence and automation to your procurement processes with IBM and Celonis.

 Explore our partnership with Celonis
We partnered with IBM to … deliver a strategic and tactical procurement operations model. By bringing in our additional parties through change, comms, the power procurement team, and IBM … that gave us kind of a richness of people who had already done it before. Martin Lee CPO KPMG
