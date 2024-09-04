Virgin Money, one of the largest retail banks in the UK, exemplifies the best of the old and the new. It has deep roots in banking with a 180-year heritage. At the same time, it embraces innovation and is committed to a digital-first banking strategy.

In keeping with that strategy, the bank strives to foster digital adoption across its businesses and positive digital experiences for its customers. That’s no small feat: Virgin Money’s offerings range from personal and business savings accounts to credit cards to mortgages to personal loans and insurance, and more.

Those offerings attract a diverse set of customers with varying degrees of technical and financial acumen. In 2021, Virgin Money launched a new credit card. Most customers downloaded the credit card mobile app within the first 60 days of becoming cardholders. While the app was feature-rich, many users resorted to calling the contact centre when they didn’t understand something or needed additional information.

The bank turned to AI to address the issue. With AI, the company could tap into its extensive collection of customer digital experiences to help users find answers to their questions within the mobile app. At the same time, Virgin Money could improve customer satisfaction by enabling those who were tech-savvy to serve themselves without having to go through live agents.

To help develop its new AI strategy and capabilities using Microsoft solutions, Virgin Money engaged IBM Consulting®. IBM Consulting had a strong, longstanding relationship with Microsoft and offered deep industry knowledge and extensive experience implementing Microsoft-specific technologies in the financial services industry. In addition, IBM Consulting was widely recognised in the UK for its conversational banking solutions, having implemented them in most major UK banks.