Without the right policies, guidelines and practices surrounding AI implementations, organizations can be exposed to ethical dilemmas, non-compliance with data privacy regulations, reputational harm and financial loss. Setting the right data management and AI governance is necessary from the start. IBM Consulting believes AI governance is a challenge that spans society and technology, requiring both organizational governance, processes, and education across the enterprise and technical tools that help enable them.

IBM’s strength in AI governance is unparalleled – it is core to our culture and values. IBM Consulting has both the industry and domain expertise to work with clients to establish the right guardrails and to ensure AI is built responsibly throughout the enterprise. We work with clients to create a responsible, transparent AI strategy supported by organizational governance frameworks alongside automated AI governance platforms.

The European Union Artificial Intelligence Act’s focus on trust, security, and transparency will drive new levels of human oversight and regulatory compliance for AI within the EU. The Act also has extraterritorial scope, meaning that AI developers and deployers around the world must be prepared to adhere to its requirements. IBM Consulting can help you navigate an increasingly complex global landscape of regulations to successfully leverage the promise of generative AI. We do this by helping you establish both the right organizational culture and governance structure as well as helping you with the tools and AI engineering frameworks required to ensure your AI models are behaving in ways that reflect your intent.