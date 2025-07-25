Create trusted end-to-end AI-powered workflows that start and end with value
Our AI integration services empower organizations to create AI-powered experiences for customers and employees that unlock new growth. With the integration of prebuilt AI services, including IBM Consulting® Advantage for agentic applications, optimize AI readiness to deliver measurable outcomes across critical domains including HR, procurement, customer service and beyond.
Don’t just augment tasks, rethink how work gets done by using your data with observable, governed AI orchestration, accessible through any user experience, to create scalable AI-embedded workflows, faster.
We don’t just build AI models and agents. We deliver agentic apps that seamlessly integrate user experience, autonomous process execution and AI-powered data products to drive real business outcomes.
Achieve scalable impact across all areas of your business, including customer service, finance, procurement, HR and others, with our strategic partnerships, industry-leading watsonx® AI platform and assets. These services are all available while ensuring enterprise-grade AI governance, control and value measurement from the start.
We embed governance throughout the AI development process, with built-in monitoring, control and value tracking, to ensure that every agentic app is safe, compliant and measurable.
Transform entire processes—from generative AI to user experience to workflows and data—by using agentic apps to deliver higher automation, lower costs and faster, smarter decisions across the full process.
Create intelligent workflows that use AI, data and risk analytics to turn AI aspirations into tangible business outcomes.
Unlock the full value of your data with a custom strategy so you can take advantage of your investments into artificial intelligence.
Learn how we work with clients to create a responsible, transparent AI strategy supported by organizational governance frameworks and methodologies alongside automated AI governance platforms.
