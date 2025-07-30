Recent Gartner research predicts that by 2028, about 15% of everyday enterprise decisions will be managed autonomously through AI agents. With new developments in multiagentic frameworks, there is now the potential for enterprise-ready agentic applications. This process implies the use of agents that are simultaneously communicating with each other to achieve tasks faster than ever before with limited human intervention. Also, this approach works within well-defined governance and compliance guardrails.

However, as enterprises begin to adopt agents at scale, they often struggle to unlock value and returns on their investment. According to BCG research, 74% of companies struggle to scale and achieve value with AI, particularly when agentic capabilities are not embedded into end-to-end business processes.

Many are challenged with finding AI-ready operational and analytical data to support transformational solutions and ground new business processes. Inefficient processes with cumbersome tasks and redundant activities are spread across disparate legacy applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. Also, companies often lack the reusable AI patterns, governance model and reference architectures necessary to scale with confidence and mitigate risk.

We believe that enterprises need to take a comprehensive approach to re-engineering entire business processes, dramatically changing both the user experience and the orchestrated system of AI assistants, agents and data that supports it. We like to call this approach an “agentic app”, which has three layers: a persona-based user experience, multiagent orchestration and optimized data management.

Let’s explore how IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications provides a structured approach to build, deploy and scale these apps on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

