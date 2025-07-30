Scaling agentic AI on AWS with IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications

Recent Gartner research predicts that by 2028, about 15% of everyday enterprise decisions will be managed autonomously through AI agents. With new developments in multiagentic frameworks, there is now the potential for enterprise-ready agentic applications. This process implies the use of agents that are simultaneously communicating with each other to achieve tasks faster than ever before with limited human intervention. Also, this approach works within well-defined governance and compliance guardrails.

However, as enterprises begin to adopt agents at scale, they often struggle to unlock value and returns on their investment. According to BCG research, 74% of companies struggle to scale and achieve value with AI, particularly when agentic capabilities are not embedded into end-to-end business processes.

Many are challenged with finding AI-ready operational and analytical data to support transformational solutions and ground new business processes. Inefficient processes with cumbersome tasks and redundant activities are spread across disparate legacy applications including enterprise resource planning (ERP) platforms. Also, companies often lack the reusable AI patterns, governance model and reference architectures necessary to scale with confidence and mitigate risk.

We believe that enterprises need to take a comprehensive approach to re-engineering entire business processes, dramatically changing both the user experience and the orchestrated system of AI assistants, agents and data that supports it. We like to call this approach an “agentic app”, which has three layers: a persona-based user experience, multiagent orchestration and optimized data management. 

Let’s explore how IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications provides a structured approach to build, deploy and scale these apps on Amazon Web Services (AWS).  

IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications extended to AWS clients

IBM AI Integration Services brings together key consulting capabilities plus IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications tailored for clients that use AWS native services. This offering is designed to help clients build and deploy enterprise-grade, scalable agentic AI applications built with AWS native AI tools for accelerating business transformation. This tool can be used across domains such as customer onboarding, claims processing, contract intelligence, customer service, supply chain operations, finance transformation and regulatory compliance.

With IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications, we bring clients four key features:

  • Library of prebuilt agentic apps templates: This feature accelerates workflows and processes on AWS, tailored to address specific industry and domain challenges. These agentic apps come with curated and preconfigured components including collections of task-specific AI agents, domain-specific tools such as application programming interfaces (APIs), data connectors, automation scripts and prebuilt data products. Each app also includes built-in authentication, configuration management, agent and agentic flow management and trace management, enabling seamless deployment and orchestration of intelligent agentic workflows at scale. Use cases include KYC onboarding, claims management, contract analysis and regulatory reporting.
  • Core tools: A suite of tools to accelerate the build, deployment and management of agentic apps while leveraging AWS native technologies; the tools include agentic templates, memory management and prebuilt data products. The custom components support AWS AI tools, such as Amazon Q and Amazon Bedrock, enable users with seamless and economically advantageous agentic applications.
  • Governance: IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications uses AWS assets and IBM Consulting best practices, equipping each application with trustworthy, transparent AI for enterprise-grade scalability.
  • Third-party integration: As agentic AI continues to advance, IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications will continue to evolve and ensure best in industry applications and enhanced integrations with third-party, specialized agents for even greater impact. Models like Amazon Nova, which have multimodal (text, image and video) as well as fine-tuning and model distillation, can be integrated to optimize performance and cost-efficiency. For example, integrations with Salesforce Agentforce and SAP Joule can ensure industry and domain process resolution.

A real-life example: Customer onboarding with Know Your Customer (KYC) AI

Traditional customer onboarding processes are manual, fragmented and time-consuming, leading to delays in customer onboarding, high operational expenses and regulatory compliance risks. Financial institutions, telecom companies and other regulated businesses struggle with inefficient document verification, identity fraud scalability issues and suboptimal customer experience. Applying agentic AI to processes such as KYC streamlines the process, making it more efficient, personalized and scalable, which is crucial for large enterprises with on-boarding needs.

IBM and AWS have collaborated to build the customer onboarding agentic application. Part of the existing digital KYC joint solution is now available as a part of the broader IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications’ library. This agentic application is aimed at increasing the speed and efficiency of customer onboarding while meeting regulatory and compliance requirements for the banking industry. 

The joint agentic AI-powered customer onboarding solution leverages AI, biometrics and automation to streamline identity verification, reduce fraud and enhance compliance. This solution helps reduce processing time from days to minutes, detects forged documents and synthetic identities in real-time and can handle high volumes of verifications. Also, it reduces manual effort and operational expenses and ensures adherence to global anti-money laundering (AML), GDPR and customer onboarding regulations.

Leveraging multiple agents for identity verification, customer experience, biometric authentication and fraud detection, this solution employs an application where these agents collaborate efficiently. The result is a seamless, secure and highly scalable customer onboarding process.

IBM Consulting Advantage for Agentic Applications plays a pivotal role in accelerating the agentic workflows transformation journey on AWS. In addition to the example presented before, IBM is accelerating the development and deployment of AI applications through prebuilt templates for several business processes.

These applications can prove useful in areas such as customer service, source-to-pay, supply chain, industry-specific processes such as regulatory compliance for life sciences industry and others. The offering is now available on AWS Marketplace: IBM Consulting Advantage (ICA) for Agentic Applications for AWS

Why IBM + AWS

IBM Consulting®, with a long history of serving government agencies, has achieved the AWS Generative AI Competency. HFS has also ranked IBM as a Market Leader in HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise™ Services, 2025, a competitive analysis of professional services firms that are creating value with generative AI.

IBM has 25,000 AWS certifications, 23 validated service delivery programs and proficiency in 31 AWS competencies. IBM continues to strengthen AWS competencies through acquisitions and co-development of solutions with AWS. IBM’s deep experience in AI, market-leading AI capabilities and the shared commitment with AWS to accelerate the adoption of generative AI, makes IBM Consulting the ideal AWS partner of choice.

