When meeting with business leaders, there is excitement around the potential of what agentic AI can do for an organization. There is also a clear need to answer the question of how business leaders can effectively and efficiently deploy agentic AI.

New research from the IBM® Institute for Business Value shows the buy-in and excitement from business leaders: 86% of those surveyed expect process automation and workflow reinvention to be more effective with AI agents by 2027.

Traditional AI or automation tools are offering useful, yet still marginal, productivity gains but aren’t transforming the underlying process. With agentic AI, we can really start driving bigger and more strategic business outcomes that can create greater productivity and efficiency in an organization.

It's not just about AI telling us what to do—it's about AI starting to do it. We need to move beyond AI assistants and expand what's possible with AI agents that can execute and adapt processes under human supervision. This shift requires real reengineering of how work gets done, unlocking the kind of value business leaders genuinely want to achieve.

Already 76% of executives surveyed say that they are operating and delivering proof-of-concepts that enable autonomous automation of intelligent workflows through AI agents, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value.

Every client I’ve worked with wants us to have a deep understanding of agentic AI, a credible point of view and experience scaling agentic AI. And for good reasons. Agentic AI comes with a lot of promise and immense potential to transform your business, but with it come technical demands and the need for a cultural shift within an organization.

From my own experience, I’ve learned that the ‘how’ has become a prominent focus for clients and organizations. They are keen on seeing incredible results in cost saving, efficiency and productivity. The following are my insights on how to integrate this technology and scale it to great outcomes.