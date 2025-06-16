When meeting with business leaders, there is excitement around the potential of what agentic AI can do for an organization. There is also a clear need to answer the question of how business leaders can effectively and efficiently deploy agentic AI.
New research from the IBM® Institute for Business Value shows the buy-in and excitement from business leaders: 86% of those surveyed expect process automation and workflow reinvention to be more effective with AI agents by 2027.
Traditional AI or automation tools are offering useful, yet still marginal, productivity gains but aren’t transforming the underlying process. With agentic AI, we can really start driving bigger and more strategic business outcomes that can create greater productivity and efficiency in an organization.
It's not just about AI telling us what to do—it's about AI starting to do it. We need to move beyond AI assistants and expand what's possible with AI agents that can execute and adapt processes under human supervision. This shift requires real reengineering of how work gets done, unlocking the kind of value business leaders genuinely want to achieve.
Already 76% of executives surveyed say that they are operating and delivering proof-of-concepts that enable autonomous automation of intelligent workflows through AI agents, according to the IBM Institute for Business Value.
Every client I’ve worked with wants us to have a deep understanding of agentic AI, a credible point of view and experience scaling agentic AI. And for good reasons. Agentic AI comes with a lot of promise and immense potential to transform your business, but with it come technical demands and the need for a cultural shift within an organization.
From my own experience, I’ve learned that the ‘how’ has become a prominent focus for clients and organizations. They are keen on seeing incredible results in cost saving, efficiency and productivity. The following are my insights on how to integrate this technology and scale it to great outcomes.
Specific areas where we’ve seen agentic AI work include customer service, procurement, finance and the whole IT process, but what we’re seeing in customer service specifically is a significant opportunity.
In fact, we have transformed contact centers that used traditional chatbots and automation tools by pivoting to an agentic approach. Our agentic conversational experience approach introduces a coordinated team of AI agents capable of handling a broader and more complex range of customer queries, instead of a single scripted assistant, like a chatbot. This helps realize significant efficiencies while operating with a foundation of defined guardrails to drive compliance and consistency.
What makes agentic AI more effective than traditional chatbots is its ability to operate holistically—not just following scripts, but dynamically coordinating actions, adapting to exceptions and continuously learning. Agents don’t work in a fixed sequence. They collaborate with each other and with humans to determine the most efficient way to resolve complex tasks in real time.
There are preemptive measures and preparations that must be taken to implement agentic AI effectively and efficiently before an organization can scale solutions and see improved outcomes.
The first thing is to identify an opportunity within your business. For example, let’s say I want my procurement function to be more efficient, and I want to get an agentic solution implemented. IBM developed a methodology for clients to formally assess whether an agentic solution provides added value and enhances the process or workflow.
Our agentic AI readiness assessment approach is based on:
The second part of the ‘how’ considers underlying enterprise architecture capabilities and identifies how architectures may need to evolve. This may mean thinking beyond traditional integration layers and establishing a modern architecture designed for autonomous, AI-driven workflows. Some of the necessary capabilities include:
Data remains core to the successful deployment of AI and is a critical part of the conversation at the start. Our point of view at IBM is that this agentic AI application can deliver value only if you combine experience, process and data.
Managing structured and unstructured data, ensuring data quality and protecting data privacy are ongoing challenges. Yet, with the right strategies in place, businesses can harness the power of AI to drive transformation and future growth.
There are three core challenges to consider when preparing a business for AI transformation.
Another key factor clients must consider is strong change management. Specifically, clients must consider the people who need to adopt AI as part of their daily work.
A tangible example is from the HR transformation perspective, a use case where we really need to rethink the roles of people and consider where AI might be most valuable. Many of our clients in the HR function think about upskilling and reskilling employees whose roles are being reimagined.
Change management should be an integral part of any AI transformation. It isn’t just a technical implementation being done; it’s a holistic process that requires the client to consider the entire ecosystem that makes the business run smoothly, including technology, processes and people.
This shift with agentic AI isn’t just a change for employees and a reconfiguration of job functions. For example, at IBM, reimagining processes to create workflows where AI can be integrated to create a seamless optimization is what makes a transformation possible and helped enable IBM to drive 3.5B in productivity gains.
We have the tools and expertise in place to advise our clients on the right strategy and method to bring agentic AI into their business.
Once the ‘how’ has been established and a client understands what is necessary to scale agentic AI successfully, the next part of the process is to integrate agentic AI into the business.
When integrating agentic AI into your business, I have three recommendations:
Plan for scalability: Design your AI architecture to scale quickly, starting with robust governance from the outset and quality data to work with right now and in the future.
Agentic AI is already at the center of enterprise innovation. Traditional SaaS platforms are evolving into agent marketplaces, where agentic apps can source, invoke and orchestrate AI agents across multiple systems to execute complete workflows.
Instead of relying on monolithic applications to perform rigid tasks, enterprises will begin deploying multiagent systems that dynamically coordinate work, adapt to context and reduce the need for manual intervention.
This transformation marks the beginning of a new architecture for digital operations—one built for autonomy, speed and continuous optimization.
