AI agents that make your job easier

IBM's AI agents can integrate with your existing data and applications, to get work done. Pre-built for business, watsonx AI agents boost productivity across your enterprise. Start seeing the results you expected. 

Benefits
Simplify complex IT environments

Automate workflows across all of your enterprise applications and systems with our AI agents and orchestration platform.
Increase efficiency with prebuilt and custom agents

Get started 70% faster with prebuilt agents for business domains and build custom agents with our no-code studio.
Connect seamlessly with existing systems

Seamlessly integrate with existing business systems and over 80 leading enterprise applications from Salesforce, Microsoft and Workday.

Prebuilt, ready to work

Get started with AI agents, no coding required. Designed for your business needs.
watsonx orchestrate illustration
Put the “human“ back into human resources (HR)

Stop wasting precious time on repetitive HR tasks that distract you from strategic priorities. Automate HR support, recruiting, onboarding, learning and development, performance and employee management with prebuilt watsonx HR agents. Deploy faster and enable self-service with chat functionality.

 Explore watsonx HR Agents
watsonx orchestrate - use cases illustration - 3 sales - NO text version
Unlock full growth potential

Organizations are facing tough growth targets while negotiating complex sales processes. Make your sales team more impactful by automating important sales tasks, out of the box, using  watsonx Sales agents -- no coding or data science team required.

 Explore watsonx Sales Agents
Watson Orchestrate Leadspace procurement Illustration
Take productivity to the next level

Help procurement professionals cut costs, eliminate inefficiencies and improve supplier management. watsonx Procurement agents integrate with tools you use daily to accomplish common tasks. Get started quickly with prebuilt agents or create your own automations. 

 Explore watsonx Procurement Agents
illustration of a person surrounded by icons of people and checkmarks
Introduce a new age of customer experience

Deliver faster, smarter and seamless self-service across any channel. Free employees from repetitive, time-consuming tasks, so they an focus on more complex cases. watsonx Customer Care agents provide 24/7 support to meet customers’ needs and resolve their inquiries with responses grounded in your business data.

 Explore watsonx Customer Care Agents
Explore our AI Agent solutions

Create breakthrough productivity with one of the industry's most comprehensive set of capabilities for helping businesses build, customize and manage AI agents and assistants. 
watsonx Code Assistant use cases 1:1 ratio
IBM watsonx™ Orchestrate
Build, deploy and manage AI agents and assistants to automate and accelerate your work.
women working to create customer service experience
AI consulting services
Transform your end-to-end business processes into agentic apps and help drive ROI with our AI experts and open ecosystem of partners.
watsonx Code Assistant use cases 1:1 ratio
IBM® watsonx.ai™
Develop, run and manage custom AI applications faster and easier with an integrated, collaborative, end-to-end and secure enterprise-grade developer studio.
watsonx Code Assistant use cases 1:1 ratio
IBM watsonx™ Code Assistant
Accelerate your developers' productivity and reduce time to market by harnessing generative artificial intelligence (gen AI) into your application lifecycle.

Client stories
IBM 13-bar logo with padding PNG - white background
IBM AskHR

IBM saved 12,000 hours of data gathering and data-entry work in one quarter alone.

 Read IBM's story
Dun&Bradstreet logo with padding PNG - white background
Dun and Bradstreet

D&B Ask Procurement and IBM watsonx™ deliver 360° supplier risk assessments with trusted data and AI.

 Read D&B's story
Avid Solutions logo with padding
Avid Solutions

Avid Solutions reduced project management errors by 10%.

 Read Avid Solution's story
