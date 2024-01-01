Home AI and ML watsonx watsonx.ai AI agent development
Build, deploy and monitor AI agents in watsonx.ai
Build intelligent agents with watsonx.ai

Empower your enterprise with IBM® watsonx.ai™, our enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) studio that gives AI builders a comprehensive developer toolkit designed to support the AI development lifecycle.

Whether you're tackling complex, specialized use cases or seeking rapid deployment to build agentic services, watsonx.ai offers the flexibility and control your developers need to succeed.

AI agents promise to unlock unparalleled productivity gains for enterprises by autonomously performing complex tasks in areas close to the business core. But the building blocks to agents require the right AI and model strategy, and a strong data foundation that prioritizes holistic AI governance. Our goal at IBM is to bring useful, reliable, secure and scalable agentic workflows to the enterprise.

Recognizing that different organizations have varying needs and technical capabilities, a flexible approach to AI agent development is essential. From pro-code solutions for experienced developers to no code platforms for business users, watsonx.ai provides options that align to specific use cases and your organization's skills and resources.
Benefits  Why choose watsonx.ai for agents? Flexibility

Adapt to your specific needs with custom or low-code options.

 Enterprise-grade

Built with security, scalability and compliance in mind.

 Rapid deployment

Go from concept to production in days, not months.
Building custom agents

Build, deploy and monitor custom, pro-code agentic services in the platform of your choice
Seamless integrations with IBM and third-party frameworks Easily build agentic services with watsonx.ai as an inference provider by using IBM and popular open source agentic frameworks, such as LangChain, LangGraph and Crew AI through industry-standard API and SDK support.
Scheduled for release AI services Deploy and monitor custom agentic services and applications built locally in your IDE. With watsonx.ai, developers can bring their own agent or application to deploy and monitor on the platform, regardless of the build environment that uses our framework-agnostic approach. 

watsonx.ai tool library

Integrate agents with our extensive library of enterprise-ready tools (scheduled for release).

Web search

Empower your AI agents with the ability to search the web in real time.

Document search

Efficient indexing and retrieval of your organization's documents.

 Code execution

Empower your AI agents with the ability to execute Python code in real time.

 Data connectors

Seamless access to your organization's databases and data warehouses.

 Custom

Build your own tool to integrate watsonx.ai with external services.
Building low-code agents

Achieve rapid AI agent development with a visual interface

 

 IBM® watsonx.ai™ Agent Builder (scheduled for release)

Accelerate your development lifecycle by building and deploying agentic services by using our intuitive visual interface. IBM watsonx.ai Agent Builder, a low-code or no-code tool arriving shortly to watsonx.ai, will empower developers to build agents in watsonx.ai with prebuilt flows.

Developers can select the architecture they want to underpin their agentic system and simply click the tools they want the agent to consume, with visual components for easy agent design and tool configuring. Developers can quickly debug and test these agentic services in real time by using the Prompt Lab user interface. When they are happy with the output, developers can deploy the agent as an API endpoint in one click.
watsonx.ai models

Use trusted, performant and cost-effective models optimized for agentic workflows.

Power agentic services by using our library of third-party and IBM® Granite™ models suitable for agentic workflows or bring your own custom foundation model to the platform.
Why IBM Granite for AI agent development?         Learn more about Granite Open

Choose the right model, from sub-billion to 34B parameters, open-sourced under Apache 2.0.

 Performant

Don’t sacrifice performance for cost. Granite outperforms comparable models across a variety of enterprise tasks.

 Trusted

Build responsible AI with a comprehensive set of risk and harm detection capabilities, transparency, and IP protection.
Take the next step

Ready to transform your business with powerful agentic systems?

