Empower your enterprise with IBM® watsonx.ai™, our enterprise-grade artificial intelligence (AI) studio that gives AI builders a comprehensive developer toolkit designed to support the AI development lifecycle.
Whether you're tackling complex, specialized use cases or seeking rapid deployment to build agentic services, watsonx.ai offers the flexibility and control your developers need to succeed.
AI agents promise to unlock unparalleled productivity gains for enterprises by autonomously performing complex tasks in areas close to the business core. But the building blocks to agents require the right AI and model strategy, and a strong data foundation that prioritizes holistic AI governance. Our goal at IBM is to bring useful, reliable, secure and scalable agentic workflows to the enterprise.
Recognizing that different organizations have varying needs and technical capabilities, a flexible approach to AI agent development is essential. From pro-code solutions for experienced developers to no code platforms for business users, watsonx.ai provides options that align to specific use cases and your organization's skills and resources.
Adapt to your specific needs with custom or low-code options.
Built with security, scalability and compliance in mind.
Go from concept to production in days, not months.
Build, deploy and monitor custom, pro-code agentic services in the platform of your choice
Integrate agents with our extensive library of enterprise-ready tools (scheduled for release).
Empower your AI agents with the ability to search the web in real time.
Efficient indexing and retrieval of your organization's documents.
Empower your AI agents with the ability to execute Python code in real time.
Seamless access to your organization's databases and data warehouses.
Build your own tool to integrate watsonx.ai with external services.
Accelerate your development lifecycle by building and deploying agentic services by using our intuitive visual interface. IBM watsonx.ai Agent Builder, a low-code or no-code tool arriving shortly to watsonx.ai, will empower developers to build agents in watsonx.ai with prebuilt flows.
Developers can select the architecture they want to underpin their agentic system and simply click the tools they want the agent to consume, with visual components for easy agent design and tool configuring. Developers can quickly debug and test these agentic services in real time by using the Prompt Lab user interface. When they are happy with the output, developers can deploy the agent as an API endpoint in one click.
Use trusted, performant and cost-effective models optimized for agentic workflows.
Power agentic services by using our library of third-party and IBM® Granite™ models suitable for agentic workflows or bring your own custom foundation model to the platform.
Choose the right model, from sub-billion to 34B parameters, open-sourced under Apache 2.0.
Don’t sacrifice performance for cost. Granite outperforms comparable models across a variety of enterprise tasks.
Build responsible AI with a comprehensive set of risk and harm detection capabilities, transparency, and IP protection.
IBM’s statements regarding its plans, directions, and intent are subject to change or withdrawal without notice at IBM’s sole discretion.