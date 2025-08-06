As IBM’s workforce grew globally, the Human Resources (HR) department faced mounting complexity. Siloed processes, inconsistent policies across regions and heavy reliance on manual, repetitive tasks burdened employees and HR professionals alike. The key pain points identified also included multi-channel experiences that led to low user satisfaction, handoffs that delayed responses, and HR professionals being overwhelmed by non-strategic tasks.

Despite earlier digital innovations in the department, IBM recognized that traditional AI and cloud solutions alone could not meet the rising expectations for faster, more personalized HR support. The the company had already implemented the “eliminate, simplify, automate” principle and a methodology to "transform, not transfer"—ensuring no inefficient processes were automated, and all redesigns were anchored in the reimagining of employee experiences. Now, there was a critical need to move beyond fragmented experiences to a unified, intelligent system that could streamline workflows, deliver instant, accurate support and free HR experts to focus on higher-value strategic work.

It was time to transform HR operations and set the stage for pioneering a new era of HR services, powered by advanced gen AI, automation and a commitment to continuous innovation and ethical AI practices.